High school sports roundup (Oct. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Boys soccer

Seven 10, Annapolis Area Christian School 0: The Admirals erupted offensively with eight players scoring goals. Hudson Lamb and Carter Johnson scored twice, with Jackson Barrol, Andrew Beard, Jack Kerridge, Will Cawlfield, James Von Rosenvinge and Peter Urban also scoring.

Field hockey

South Carroll 2, Huntingtown 1: Caelin Lopes made 12 saves and Addie Fowble had one goal and one assists to lead the visiting Cavaliers (7-2, 4-2 Carroll) over the Hurricanes.

John Carroll 5, Mercy 3: Annie Bennett scored twice for the Patriots in the win with Claire Moffitt finishing with a goal and an assist. Annie Mignolio and Kamryn Plotts also scored and Leah Foltyn had an assist.

Volleyball

Perryville 3, Joppatowne 0: Perryville picked up the sweep, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15. Ryleigh Racine posted a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs, while also serving five aces. Taylor McGuirk totaled six aces, 13 assists and eight digs. Brooke Taylor put down five kills and Taegan Spier had four.

