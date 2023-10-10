Advertisement
High School sports

High school sports roundup (Oct. 10)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Girls soccer

North Harford 2, Bohemia Manor 0: Mia Honig had a goal and an assist, and Elena Ramirez had a goal to lead the Hawks past the Eagles.

Field hockey

Francis Scott Key 4, South Carroll 2: Alayna Enoff had a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 Carroll) and Cailin Yankle also scored. Caelin Lopes had 11 saves in goal.

Archbishop Spalding 4, Bryn Mawr 0: Stella Bumgarner and Avery Ruckman each had a goal and an assist and the Cavaliers (9-0,6-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) shut out the Mawrtians. (6-1, 3-1). Spalding remains in first place ahead of second-place Bryn Mawr.

Girls volleyball

Perryville 3, Havre de Grace 0: Ryleigh Racine had 15 kills, Presley Givens had 21 digs and Taylor McGuirk had 21 assists to lead the visiting Panthers over the Warriors. Perryville won, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.

