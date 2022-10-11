High school sports roundup (Oct. 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Oct. 10.

Girls soccer

Fallston 11, Aberdeen 1: Eight players scored in the Cougars’ (7-3) nondivision win over the host Eagles (2-5). Ava Lambros and Katherine King led scoring with two goals each. Jenna Stevens scored Aberdeen’s goal.

Advertisement

Edgewood 2, Havre de Grace 1: The visiting Rams (4-4) got a goal each from Niaya Gordon and Lily Annunziato to edge the Warriors (2-4) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play. Jenna Gardner added an assist.

Boys soccer

Fallston 2, Towson 1: Dylan Shepherd scored both goals to lift the Cougars past the visiting Generals. Christian Worthington and Roman Impagliatelli had assists and Cougars goalie Dylan Kreis made two saves.

Advertisement

Volleyball

Marriotts Ridge 3, Howard 2: The Mustangs (7-0 overall, 6-0 Howard County) defeated the Lions 22-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-11. Rhisen Davis had 13 digs and 13 kills, while Vivian O’Brien finished with 10 kills and 11 digs. Eva Hull set up the offense with 30 assists. Leah Liu chipped in 13 kills and 12 digs.

Field hockey

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Centennial 9, Oakland Mills 0: The Eagles scored at least eight goals for the second straight game as Helen Baldy scored a team-high four goals. Sarah Middleton scored twice, while Hayley Harris also scored. Abby Cudzilo added a goal and two assists, while Alina Maciorowski had a goal and an assist.

Glenelg 2, Mt. Hebron 1: AJ Eyre led the way for the Gladiators with a goal and an assist, as Ashley Kim also scored. Brinkley Eyre added an assist, while Trinity Shackelford made nine saves. Glenelg avenged an earlier season 3-2 overtime loss to Mt. Hebron.

Liberty 9, Aberdeen 0: Jenna Evans, Kyla Seitz and Lucy Davidson each scored twice in the Lions’ win. Mollie McGonigal, Kyra Morinelli and Riley Matthiesen also scored. Davidson had two assists, while McGonigal and Evans each had one. Aberdeen goalie Nevaeh Kelly made 15 saves.

Catonsville 3, Franklin 1: Allison Kitchel made 20 saves to preserve the win. Chloe Menkhaus, Jade Pannuty and Katie Tolton scored for the Comets.

Spalding 2, Chesapeake 0: Ally Keith and Skylar Gilman each scored for the Cavaliers (11-2). Avery Ruckman and Marisol Torreyson each had assists. Ruby deFrees had two saves in the win. Gabby Prentice made one stop for the Cougars.

Bryn Mawr 1, Fallston 0: Elaina Bellove scored the lone goal in the Mawrtians win over the visiting Cougars. Fallston keeper Payden Knoll made 20 saves.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.