High school sports roundup (Nov. 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Nov. 6.

Volleyball

Aberdeen 3, Edgewood 2: The Eagles won a nail-biter, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 20-18. For the Rams, Bryanna Carter had five kills, three aces and two blocks. McKenzie Badham finished with five aces. Peyton Parise picked up 18 digs.

Perryville 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Panthers earned the sweep, 25-7, 25-20, 25-16. Ryleigh Racine had 12 kills and three aces. Presley Givens had seven aces to go with 14 digs. Taylor McGuirk had 19 assists and six blocks, while Brooke Taylor chipped in five kills.

Reservoir 3, Laurel 0: The Gators advanced to the Class 4A South Region I final with a dominant 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 win. Mari Esch had a team-high 11 kills, while Tiana Copp added six. Both Zuri Brock and Haley Ko set up the offense with 15 assists, while Angela Lei had nine digs.

Severna Park 3, Stephen Decatur 0: The Falcons earned the sweep, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12. Perry Stevenson led the win with 14 kills. Lizzie Ranaghan added eight kills and four aces. Courtlynn Edwards chipped in five kills, while Annabelle Mora had seven aces. Jenny Hong tossed up 19 assists.

