High school sports roundup (Nov. 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Boys basketball

Archbishop Spalding 68, Annapolis Area Christian School 43: Elijah Barrett scored 16 points and Malik Washington came off the bench to add 12 points as the Cavaliers won their season opener. RJ Newton chipped in 10 points.

Severn 63, Calvert Hall 46: Kingston Price poured in 22 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in the win. Corey Dixon posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Harvey chipped in 12 points and Daniel Growney had eight rebounds and four assists. Brendan Johnson led Calvert Hall with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Gerstell 47, Mount Carmel 33: Annie Jackson hit five 3-pointers for 15 points in the Falcons’ opening win. Miley Alguire chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. Eniyah Stinnette grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with six points. Taylor Moran finished with six points, five steals and two blocks, while MiMi Delone had six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

