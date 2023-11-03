High school sports roundup (Nov. 2)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Field hockey

South Carroll 3, Middletown 0: The Cavaliers are back in the Class 1A state semifinals after the shutout win. Caelin Lopes made three saves in goal. Megan Maynard, Addie Fowble and Alayna Enoff scored goals with Fowble adding an assist.

Glenelg 6, C. Milton Wright 0: The Gladiators are one step closer to a third straight state title. Brinkley Eyre led the way with a hat trick and two assists, while AJ Eyre scored twice.

Volleyball

Edgewood 3, Digital Harbor 0: The Rams cruised in their opening playoff game, 25-5, 25-7, 25-7. Peyton Parise had six aces and Sofia Ortiz served five.

Reservoir 3, Northwood 0: The Gators earned a dominant win in their Class 4A regional quarterfinal over Northwood, 25-7, 25-15, 25-6. Tiana Copp had a team-high nine kills in the win, while Gabby Prather added seven. Zuri Brock had five of the Gators’ 19 aces, while Mila Cho anchored the defense with 11 digs.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Northeast-AA 0: The No. 4 seed Mustangs advanced to the Class 3A South Region I semifinals with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-13 win. Katy Harbaugh had five kills, while Audrey Lee had three aces. Kelly Swenson added five kills and 10 assists, while Grace Lei anchored the defense with 18 digs.

