High school sports roundup (Nov. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Volleyball

Liberty 3, Southern-AA 0: The Lions kept their unbeaten season going with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 sweep in the Class 2A West Region I final. Paige Coulson had nine kills, two aces and 12 digs. Sarah Hart had 10 kills and 10 digs. Grace Maerten tossed up 18 assists, also picking up four kills, four aces and eight digs. MacKenna Wright had three kills and three blocks.

Arundel 3, Old Mill 0: The Wildcats kept their quest for a third straight championship going with a regional final win over the Patriots 25-23, 25-12, 25-14. For Old Mill, Kendall Lee led with 10 kills, eight digs and three aces. Brianna Hale had 24 assists and five kills. Cameron Rickard led defensively with 19 digs.

South River 3, Leonardtown 1: The Seahawks survived a tight contest in their regional final with a 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 win. Mia Keen finished with a triple-double with 13 kills to go along with 25 assists and 10 digs. Elizabeth Marks had 11 kills and Lindsey Hutchins put down nine. Kenzie Mulvihill picked up 25 digs.

Bel Air 3, Edgewood 0: The Bobcats swept their way to their fourth straight regional title 25-18, 25-14, 25-18. Megan Cassaday had nine kills and three aces to lead the attack. Julie Stillwagon and Annalise Lewis each put down five kills and Stillwagon adding two aces. Megan Schindhelm had four aces and Tia Pegler had 11 assists. Anna Kane added three kills, five aces and 20 assists.

