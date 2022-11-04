High school sports roundup (Nov. 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Nov. 4.

Field hockey

South Carroll 8, Carver A&T 0: The seventh-seeded Cavaliers advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals after shutting out the Wildcats. Audrey Lillycrop had a hat trick and assisted on two more goals to lead the win. Alayna Enoff scored one and had two assists. Megan Maynard, Emily Maynard, Sophia DuPont and Rowan Miller also scored. Lily Sheaffer made four saves in goal.

Advertisement

Manchester Valley 3, Huntingtown 0: The Mavericks advanced to the 2A semifinals with the win. Barbara Guest, Emma Gleespen and Sophie Baer all scored goals, while Ashley Mountcastle contributed an assist.

Glenelg 2, Hereford 0: The Gladiators got goals from Skylar Rill and AJ Eyre to win their 2A quarterfinal. Sarah Walker and Brinkley Eyre had assists. Trinity Shackelford need to make three saves to earn the shutout.

Advertisement

Crofton 11, Springbrook 0: Four players had two-goal games as the Cardinals advanced to the 3A state semifinals. Charlotte DeForest, Emily Najarian, Lindsey Roberts and Grace Kerley each scored two goals. Rian Dennis, Sophia Galarza and Kylie Corcoran also scored. Corcoran handed out three assists.

Westminster 6, Chopticon 0: Carmen Rutters had a hat trick to lead the host Owls past the Braves in Class 3A. Miranda Moshang, Jess Kent and Avery Taylor also scored in the win. Caroline Beakes handed out three assists, while Moshang and Paige Moreland also had assists. Andra Hull made two saves to earn the shutout.

Girl soccer

Century 4, Queen Anne 0: Century recorded a shutout in a Class 2A state quarterfinal. Mia Savage opened the game with her first varsity goal off an assist from Emily Beall-Dennell. Bella Coccio and Megan Rusk added goals before halftime and Maddie Lopata scored in the second half. Harli Hamlett had an assist. Mia Graff, Megan Taltavull and Audrey Peterson all split time in goal to earn the shutout.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.