High school sports roundup (Nov. 30)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Boys basketball

Gerstell 72, Park 55: Caleb Franze and Tony Hicks each poured in 26 points as the Falcons pulled away in the second half for the win. Gerstell (1-1) led by six at halftime. Hicks backed up his scoring with nine assists, eight rebound and three steals. Franze added five steals. Jayden Williams chipped in 16 points, eight steals, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Mikael Seifu led Park with 16 points. Sam St. John added 14 and Paul Rogers 13.

Indian Creek 52, Boys’ Latin 49: Indian Creek improved to 6-1 with a narrow win over the Lakers. Aiden Evans led Indian Creek with 17 points, Kyndall Crawford backed him with 15 points.

