High school sports roundup (Nov. 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Nov. 3.

Volleyball

Dulaney 3, Parkville 0: The Lions swept their Class 4A North Region I first-round playoff match 25-7, 25-9, 25-7. Third-seeded Dulaney advances to play No. 2 seed Western in a regional semifinal Tuesday.

Carver A&T 3, New Town 0: Second-seeded Carver swept the 2A North Region I first-round match 25-10, 25-11, 25-7.

Edgewood 3, Kenwood 0: The host Rams won, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 in the 3A North Region II first round. Edgewood was led by Bryanna Carter with five blocks and six kills. Kelechi Ogbonna added three kills, Sylvia Marin had 10 digs and three aces and Kayla Glover picked up 15 digs.

Severna Park 3, North Point 0: The Falcons are onto the next round against Leonardtown after sweeping the Eagles 25-13, 25-20, 25-19. North Point could not defend a well-balanced Severna Park attack. Perry Stevenson led the offensive effort with seven kills, followed closely by Mikayla Williams, Jillian Zukley, Jackie Ball and Ava Meadows each with five. Taylor Stone made 24 assists for the Falcons.

Chesapeake Science Point 3, Loch Raven 0: The Tigers swept past Loch Raven into the Class 1A South Region I semifinals 25-19, 25-8, 25-12. Senior Jasmin Azan stacked six kills, four aces and five digs. Senior Danielle Lora anchored the service line with seven aces as well as a kill. Senior Maddie Parks held her teammates down with eight assists and a kill.

Howard 3, Mt. Hebron 1: After four tough sets, including a marathon first set, the Lions outlasted the Vikings in the 3A East Region I first round. Kelenna Onukwugha led the win with 16 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Corinne Chau added 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Morgan Harris led the define with 20 digs, Kaleigh Williams had five blocks and Natalie Wheeler was strong all-around with 21 assists, five kills, two aces and seven digs.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Manchester Valley 0: The Mustangs swept the Mavericks 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 in the 3A East Region I first round. Leah Liu put down 18 kills in the win. Vivian O’Brien added 10 kills and 10 digs. Grace Lei picked up 13 digs and Eva Hull tossed up 31 assists. Third-seed Marriotts Ridge advances to play at second-seeded Westminster.

Bel Air 3, C. Milton Wright 2: There wasn’t much separation until the final set when the Bobcats surged to the win in a 3A North Region II first-round playoff match. Cara Hoover led CMW with 12 kills, Maddie Duffalo added 10 and Ana Mioduski had six to go with four aces. Jenna Ritz had 32 assists.

Boys soccer

Severn 1, Indian Creek 0: Ammar Yusuf scored the game-winner in the first half to lift the host Admirals (16-0) over the Eagles (9-9-2) in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference semifinal.

St. Mary’s 1, Park 0: Kam Ross netted the lone goal for the Saints (11-5), who will meet rival Severn in the MIAA B Conference final in a rematch of last year’s contest. The Saints threw eight shots on goal.

Field hockey

Archbishop Spalding 1, McDonogh 1: The host Cavaliers (17-3) won in a shootout, 3-1, to beat the Eagles (7-6-1) in an IAAM A Conference semifinal. Stella Bumgarner, Skylar Gilman and Ally Keith each scored for Spalding in the shootout. Keith also scored the Cavaliers’ regulation goal.

