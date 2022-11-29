High school sports roundup (Nov. 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Nov. 28.

Boys basketball

McDonogh 57, Gerstell 51: McDonogh led by two at halftime before finally gaining some separation from the Falcons in the second half. Robby Fields scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half. Ashton Kendall backed him with 15 points, including hitting three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Caleb Franze led Gerstell with 21 points. Tony Hicks added 20.

Calvert Hall 63, Severn 59: The Cardinals came away with a hard-fought victory led by Brendan Johnson with 29 points. Tyrin Bizzelle added 11 points and Troy Tinch 10. Severn was led by Kingston Price with 26 points. Jacob Randall added 11.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.