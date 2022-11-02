High school sports roundup (Nov. 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Field hockey

South Carroll 2, Liberty 1: The Cavaliers edged out the Lions for the Class 1A West Region I title. Liberty scored the first goal in the second quarter, only to have South Carroll tie it 30 seconds later. The Cavaliers took the lead in the third quarter and the defense made it hold. Mandy Harris and Caroline Laur scored South Carroll’s goals, while Alayna Enoff had an assist. Lily Sheaffer made 13 saves in the win.

Westminster 3, Towson 0: The Owls captured the program’s 29th regional title, taking the 3A North Region I crown over the Generals. Jess Kent scored all three goals for Westminster. Miranda Moshang handed out an assist. In the cage, Andra Hull stopped 10 shots in the win. Charlotte Ross made six saves for Towson.

Fallston 7, Patterson Mill 0: The Cougars won the Class 1A North Region II title over the host Huskies. Macy Budke netted a goal and three assists to lead the winners, who had seven different scorers. Fallston played two goalies with Payden Knoll making three saves and Arden Howes adding one. Patterson Mill goalie Josie Smith netted 10 saves.

Glenelg 9, Hammond 0: The Gladiators won the Class 2A South Region II title led by Brinkley Eyre. She played a part in seven of Glenelg’s nine goals with two goals and five assists. Theresa Stiller also added a hat trick and an assist. Kate Kim, Grace Brukiewa, Sarah Walker and Ashley Kim also scored.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Mt Hebron 1: The Mustangs earned the Class 3A East Region I title as Natalie Freeman, Sophia Baxter and Abby Obitz scored. Baxter and Obitz also had assists as did Maisy Clevenger. Will Fullerton made three saves for Marriotts Ridge. For Mt. Hebron Natalie Machiran scored the lone goal, assisted by Tylar Fleck. Kylie Ritter made nine saves for the Vikings.

North Harford 5, Sparrows Point 2: Kendall Fortune scored twice to lead the Hawks to the 2A North Region II win. Korynn Simms, Julia Blondell and Abbey Saltzer also scored. Rocki Rode and Ramsey Coffman scored for the Pointers.

Girls soccer

Gerstell 7, Park 0: The Falcons advance to the IAAM C Conference championship game with the win. Olivia Sprinkle and Kirsten Clarius each scored twice, while Zoey Mortimer, Reagan Ramsey and Cambry Franks added goals. Ramsey, Marisa Wargo and Carter Eberly had assists.

