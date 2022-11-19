High school sports roundup (Nov. 18)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Nov. 18.

Football

Broadneck 39, Churchill 7: Bruins quarterback Cam Catterton tossed 12-for-22 for 140 yards and a touchdown in the victory that propelled Broadneck (11-1) to the Class 4A state semifinal. Running back Ian Mauldin rushed in three touchdowns, 15-for-180. Receiver Eli Harris caught five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

The Bruins advance to face Quince Orchard next week.

Arundel 21, Seneca Valley 7: The Wildcats (9-2) advance to rematch Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state semifinal. Running back Ahmad Taylor led the effort on the ground with 117 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Gavin Kamachi tossed 4-for-8 and 59 yards and a touchdown. Tj Mordecai caught two receptions for 33 yards and another touchdown. The Wildcats broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter, never allowing Seneca Valley to score again.

Advertisement

Quince Orchard 21, Old Mill 6: The Patriots (8-4) did not go down without a fight. In the fourth quarter, down 21-0, quarterback Trey Martini (6-for-16, 114 yards) launched a 52-yard bomb to Demetrius Simmons to put Old Mill, at last, on the board. The Old Mill defense mostly held a prolific Cougars offense to field goals all the way to the end of the second quarter, when Quince Orchard finally brought in a six-yard run. But the Cougars defense scouted well, holding county leading rusher Maximus Jones to 64 yards.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 65, Carroll Christian 33: Aiden Evans spearheaded the Eagles’ victory with 14 points in the Glen Arm Sports Tip Off tournament, followed by Will Frost with 13 points, Jaeden Simms with 12 and Kyndall Crawford with 11 (and a team-high six rebounds).

Girls basketball

St. Mary’s 52, St. Stephen/St. Agnes of Alexandria (Va.) 34: The Saints rallied from a halftime trail thanks to the power of freshmen Alexandra Vandiver (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Bailey Harris (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) as well as mainstay junior Baily Walden (16 points, 3 3-pointers) in the Glen Arms Sports Tip Off tournament.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.