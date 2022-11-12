High school sports roundup (Nov. 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Nov. 11.

Volleyball

Liberty 3, Calvert 0: The Lions earned a sweep, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Liberty’s Sarah Hart had 10 kills, two blocks, two aces and nine digs. Paige Coulson added eight kills, two aces and four digs. Jenna Liska had five kills, two aces and six digs. Grace Maertin added 23 assists, four aces, two kills and four digs. MacKenna Wright had three kills and five blocks.

Hereford 3, Fallston 0: The Bulls swept the Cougars, 25-27, 17-25, 20-25, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. Renae Gent led all hitters with 11 kills and Sam Conrad added 17 assists for Fallston, which lost to Hereford in the postseason for the second year in a row.

