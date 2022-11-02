High school sports roundup (Nov. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Girls soccer

South Carroll 2, Loch Raven 1: Addyson Davis scored the game-winner with 1:14 left to lift the Cavaliers to the Class 1A North Region I championship. Maya Gordon scored first for Loch Raven just over a minute into the game. Morgan Guynn tied the game for South Carroll late in the first half. Brooke Turner made 12 saves for South Carroll in the win, while Emmaline Bell made 12 saves for Loch Raven.

Advertisement

North Harford 1, Harford Tech 0: The Hawks scored in the first half off a Jenna Amrhein throw-in that Aubrey Heise put into the net and it stood up as the game-winner. Savanna Picha made four saves in the win. Abi Marcello made six saves for the Cobras.

Glenelg 1, Oakland Mills 0: The Gladiators captured their second straight Class 2A West Region II title, advancing to the state quarterfinals. Hannah Lindberg scored the game’s only goal on a feed from Ginny Sung. Bella Buscher made five saves, as Glenelg earned its ninth shutout of the season. Paige Andrews made seven saves for Oakland Mills.

Advertisement

Mt. Hebron 2, Marriotts Ridge 1: Giavana Liberto scored the Mustangs’ lone goal on an assist by Bridget Ford, as the Howard County champions season ended in the Class 3A East Region I final. Una Remmel made six saves for Marriotts Ridge.

Arundel 0 (4), Glen Burnie 0 (1): The game stood scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. The visiting Wildcats got penalty kick goals from Ella Quigley, Jessica Gotshall, Emma Miga and Ellie McWilliams to earn the win.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Fallston 2, Patterson Mill 1: Katherine King scored both goals for the defending 1A champion Cougars who won the Class 1A South Region I title. Hayden Mills and Ava Lambros added assists. Juliette Bujak scored for the Huskies.

Boys Soccer

Wilde Lake 2, Reservoir 1: The Wildecats defeated the Gators, capturing the Class 3A East Region II title and a berth in the state quarterfinals. Alex Poirot opened the scoring for Wilde Lake on an assist from Antonio Argueta. Reservoir evened the score on a penalty kick by Graham Leary. However, the WIldecats took the lead on a goal from Evan Figueroa as Melvin Ahoueya was strong in net with nine saves.

Arundel 3, Old Mill 1: Evan Koch had two goals and an assist to lead the host Wildcats past the Patriots in a 4A East Region I final. Samson Anjorin also scored and Joshua Butler had an assist. Alejandro Monroy made 13 saves for Arundel.

South Carroll 2, Francis Scott Key 0: Grayson North and Scott Sealfon each scored to lead the host Cavaliers past the Eagles in a Class 1A North Region I final. Landon Pugliese had five saves for South Carroll and Nathan Myers had 11 saves for the Eagles.

Fallston 5, Patterson Mill 2: The host Cougars won the Class 1A South Region I title. Christian Worthington scored three goals and Dylan Shepherd added two. Goalie Dylan Kreis made seven saves.

Indian Creek 1, AACS 0: Riley Handwerger netted the only goal the Eagles needed to advance to the MIAA B Conference semifinals.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.