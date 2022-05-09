High school sports roundup (May 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, May 9.

Baseball

C. Milton Wright 8, South Carroll 7: The Cavaliers took the lead with seven-run fourth inning and led, 7-3, going into the seventh. But the Mustangs scored five in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win. Noah Strzelczyk had a hit and two RBIs for South Carroll.

New Town 10, Woodlawn 0: Jaden Tatum threw a three-hit shutout. Kamar Johnson went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Pikesville 11, McDonogh 4: The Panthers scored six runs in the third that pushed them toward a win. Jack Millman and Ronald Jenkins each had two hits and two RBIs for Pikesville. Ian Davis also drove in two. Noah Lichter had three hits.

Softball

Liberty 13, Marriotts Ridge 8: The Lions broke open the game with five runs in the top of the sixth and added to more in the seventh. Evelyn Connor had two hits and drove in four runs for the Lions. Kaelin Ault went 5-for-5 with two RBIs. Hailey Seaton also drove in three runs and Natalie Crane had three hits.

Howard 13, Centennial 1: Jordan Howard singled, doubled and drove in six runs to lead the Lions (11-5). Erin Gorschboth added two hits and two RBIs, while Katie Green went 3-for-3 and drove in a run. In the circle, Katie Green struck out six in a three-hitter.

Long Reach 13, Hammond 0: Sierra Sims had three hits, including a triple, driving in two runs for the Lightning. Madison Wise singled, doubled and drove in three. Taylor Slonac and Haiden Saffer also each collected three hits with Saffer driving in two and Slonac scoring four. Holly Ryan and Jules Dadurka each had two hits with RBIs.

