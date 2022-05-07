High school sports roundup (May 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, May 6.

Girls lacrosse

Howard 11, Reservoir 5: The Lions (9-3, 8-3 Howard County) closed the regular season with their sixth straight win. Sam Brothers led the way offensively with a hat trick. Emma Somers and Jenna Vetter each finished with two goals, as Somers added an assist.

Severna Park 21, Arundel 6: Theresa Bragg scored five goals, while Delanie Abere and Reagan McDonnell each netted hat tricks to lead the Falcons to the win over the Wildcats. Charlotte Diez, Maddy Goger, Sophia Miller and Karli Kirchenheiter had two goals apiece, Emma Marsh and Aylssa Gore-Chung both recorded a goal and Sarah Krause made four saves for Severna Park. Morgan Gore tallied five goals, Madison Barber added a goal and Kylie Sharpe stopped seven shots for Arundel.

Glenelg Country 17, Garrison Forest 5: Regan Byrne scored five goals, while Jaclyn Marszal and Lena Doreen each added hat tricks in the win. Marszal also handed out seven assists. In goal, Steph Marszal made 11 saves. Maya Ellwood and Mackenzie Alexander each scored two for Garrison Forest.

C. Milton Wright 17, Harford Tech 7: The Mustangs scored the victory over the Cobras. For Harford Tech, Molly Re scored three goals, while Arleah Brown had a goal and two assists.

Boys lacrosse

Mt. Hebron 11, Marriotts Ridge 5: The Vikings (13-1, 10-0 Howard County) clinched the outright Howard County championship. Nick Machiran led the way with a season-high four goals. Rich Tangires and Gavin Fleck each scored twice as Tangires added two assists. Everett Armstead had 14 saves for Mt. Hebron. For Marriotts Ridge (7-7, 6-3), Carter Ryan and Mac Clevenger each had two goals as Tyler Gladstone made 10 saves.

Broadneck 18, Southern 6: Kyle Peirce found the back of the cage four times and Jake Schroll added three goals and an assist as the Bruins handled the Bulldogs. Brooks Chatlos recorded a hat trick, Davis Fisher delivered two goals and an assist, Jackson Shaw pitched in a goal and an assist, while Nick White, Jake Chambers, Ryan Della and Braden McCassie each had a goal. Graham Hartman won 15 of 17 faceoffs and Colin Gray made five saves for Broadneck.

Indian Creek 20, Park 17: Cole Turner and Will Mercer each scored five goals to lead Indian Creek. Benny Carter chipped in three goals, while Roddy House, Nick Stroble and Will Flint each scored two. Edmond O’Connell made seven saves.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.