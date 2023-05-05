High school sports roundup (May 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, May 5.

Softball

Harford Tech 5, Havre de Grace 3: The host Cobras scored five runs in the fourth inning and beat the Warriors. Lily Dalton had a single, a run scored and two stolen bases for Havre de Grace.

Pikesville 15, City 8: Winner Haley Bohrer had 15 strikeouts and went 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored and five RBIs to lead the host Panthers over the Knights.

Wilde Lake 8, Howard 2: The Wildecats (13-4) closed the regular season with a fifth straight win as Justyce Richard launched a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie. She also earned the win in the circle with 13 strikeouts and just four hits allowed. Both Heather and Allison McQueeney had three hits, while Heather had two RBIs and Allison had one.

Atholton 19, Oakland Mills 8: The Raiders (4-12) started out fast with 10 first-inning runs as Kyra Holtje and Kam Marable led the way offensively, both with four hits. Holtje had three RBIs while Marable had two. Adara Baldini went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Madeline Skaggs, Morgan Ryan, Natalia Flores, Devjot Kaur and Izzy Centers also had a hit.

Glenelg 8, Mt. Hebron 1: The Gladiators (15-2) scored five runs in the first two innings to take control, as Bella Wisniewski earned the complete game win. Nia Stewart led the way with a trio of singles and two RBIs, while Reese Holden had two hits and an RBI. Serafina Tinio added a two-RBI single for Glenelg. For Mt. Hebron (5-11), Emma Kim had two hits, while Kaelyn Cisna had an RBI single.

Baseball

Patterson Mill 8, Bohemia Manor 0: Winner Travis Loewe pitched three innings, gave up one hit, walked one and struck out four and the host Huskies shut out the Eagles. Patterson Mill scored four runs in the first inning and two runs in both the second inning and third inning.

Havre de Grace 4, Harford Tech 2: Winner Bryce Bauer went seven innings, gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five to lead the visiting Warriors past the Cobras. Logan Ward (2-for-2) had a triple and two RBIs for Havre de Grace.

Gerstell 6, St. John’s Catholic Prep 3: Travis Smith got the win and Dylan Nee picked up the save and the host Falcons (15-2, 14-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) over the Vikings (9-5, 9-4).

Severn 3, Friends 2: Ben Campion worked five innings, gave up two runs and on offense had a double and an RBI to lead the visiting Admirals (6-11, 6-9 MIAA B Conference) over the Quakers (2-11, 2-10). The win secured a playoff berth for Severn.

Boys lacrosse

McDonogh 17, John Carroll 3: The visiting Patriots (2-10, 0-10 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) took an early 2-0 lead before the Eagles (14-1, 8-1) ran off 17 goals in a row. John Carroll’s final goal came with one second left in the game. Brandon Millon had three goals and an assist to lead McDonogh, which travels to Gilman on Tuesday to conclude regular-season play.

