High school sports roundup (May 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, May 5.

Baseball

Francis Scott Key 8, Pikesville 4: Nick Patterson threw a five-hitter for the Eagles. He held Pikesville scoreless through six innings until it scored four in the seventh inning. Colton Feister drove in two runs. Jacob Ingle was 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles and a triple.

Towson 3, Catonsville 1: The Generals scored three runs in the sixth to take the win. Samuel Bayne singled in two runs to highlight the spurt. Michael Stamatos had two hits on the day. Ryan Boice tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts.

Chesapeake 10, Meade 0: Josh Boyd and Jayden Cieri combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter. Boyd struck out seven in 3⅓ innings. Dillon Stevens led the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Nick Karls, Brendan Phillips and Sean Carroll all tacked on two hits.

Annapolis Area Christian School 3, St. Vincent Pallotti 2: Andrew Fatusin’s bunt single scored Will Henderson in the bottom of the ninth, giving AACS the walk-off win. Ryan Jones pitched all nine innings, surrendering just six hits while striking out 10.

Softball

Sparrows Point 14, Perry Hall 3: After giving up three runs in the top of the first, the Pointers rallied back to lead after three innings. Ava Johnson had three hits, with a home run, and four RBIs. Molly Shelley went 4-for-4.

Liberty 12, Manchester Valley 2: Liberty jumped out fast with a 10-run top of the first. Erin Martin and Evelyn Connor each went 4-for-5 for the Lions with Connor driving in two and Martin one. Kaelin Ault singled, doubled, tripled and drove in two. Hailey Seaton also drove in two. For Manchester Valley, Makenna Deane went 3-for-3.

