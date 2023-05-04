High school sports roundup (May 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, May 4.

Baseball

Pikesville 9, Lansdowne 4: The visiting Panthers built on their two-run lead by scoring four runs in the sixth inning and beat the Vikings. Tegan Hakin pitched six innings and struck out 12 to earn the win.

Advertisement

Fallston 7, Rising Sun 4: Finley Jourdan gave up three runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings and the host Cougars (14-3) won their seventh in a row. The game was tied at 3 in the sixth inning before Fallston scored four runs.

Carver A&T 25, Owings Mills 1: Josh Musaazi pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Wildcats (10-5) beat the host Eagles. Malachi Buchanan, Andrew Lawson, Ryan Miller, Aaron Shilling and Trevor Schnirel all had multiple hits.

Advertisement

Howard 6, Atholton 3: Nathan Black earned the win for the Lions (7-9) on senior night, striking out nine and allowing six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Dylan Abrahams came on in relief to earn the save for Howard.

Marriotts Ridge 9, Long Reach 3: Logan Anderson and Luca Obitz combined to throw a no-hitter for the Mustangs. Austin Wagener, Luke Williams-Abrams, Luca Obitz and Trevor Grams each had two hits, while Frank Rhodes and Jared Ober added RBI doubles for Marriotts Ridge (10-8).

Softball

Perry Hall 11, Kenwood 2: Jenna Neff gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out 11 in six innings to lead the visiting Gators over the Bluebirds. Alyssa Lewis (3-for-5) had a double, a triple and three RBIs for Perry Hall.

Parkville 19, Pikesville 8: Haley Bohrer (3-for-3) had two RBIs and two runs, but the host Panthers fell to the Knights. Carsyn Levitt went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run for Pikesville.

Marriotts Ridge 7, Long Reach 2: Sienna Williams spearheaded Marriotts Ridge’s offense with three hits and four RBIs. Gianna Pelosu added two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs (10-6). Olivia Ober earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings and striking out four. For Long Reach (12-5), Madison Wise had two hits, while Kaitlynne Streets and Amelia Bross each had a hit and an RBI.

Boys lacrosse

Dundalk 6, Loch Raven 3: The Owls halted a two-game winning streak by the host Raiders.

Girls lacrosse

Oakland Mills 16, Hammond 1: Kaity Browne spearheaded Oakland Mills’ offense with six goals and three assists. Sara Novak added four goals and three assists, while Emily Vaughn scored four goals. Brenna Carter and Taylor Chestnut also scored in the Scorpions’ (5-7) regular-season finale.

Loch Raven 15, Dundalk 1: The visiting Raiders won their second straight to finish the regular season.

Advertisement

St. John’s Catholic Prep 16, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 8: Kaylee Storm led all scorers with four goals. Addison Scanlon and Emilia Tippett contributed hat tricks while Juliana Workman made 10 saves. Lady Falcons attacker Emma Carpenter scored three times.

Boys tennis

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Liberty 5, South Carroll 0: Honour Zan won a three-set thriller at No. 1 singles and Nikhil Andhavarapu captured a win at No. 2 singles as the Lions finished with a perfect record of 11-0, 10-0 to claim the Carroll County League title.

St. Mary’s 5, Annapolis Area Christian 0: The visiting Saints (10-2) beat the Eagles (4-7). Winners were: No. 1 singles Finn Peenstra, No. 2 singles Kevin Feldtmose, No. 3 singles Evan Kelso, No. 1 doubles Antonio Knox and Rowan Luksik and No. 2 doubles Ellie Williams and Alejandro Rabanal.

St. Paul’s 4, Severn 1: The Crusaders (3-3) beat the Admirals (2-4) at the Andover Recreational Center. Winners for St. Paul’s were: No. 1 singles Dessian Oula, No. 3 singles Max Hon, No. 1 doubles Trevor Miller and Anthony Delugio and No. 2 doubles Ned Doherty and Asher Torlinson.

Marriotts Ridge 5, Long Reach 0: Felipe Arantes Gabriel and Ayan Shankar earned commanding No. 1 and No. 2 singles victories for the Mustangs, 8-1 and 8-0. The doubles pairings of Colin Wang and Tyler Wang, Alex Yang and Arnav Srivastava and Alex Xiang and Joy Ghosh won their matches.

Girls tennis

Liberty 3, South Carroll 2: Grace Maerten won at No. 1 singles, Amelia Mustico won at No. 2 singles in three sets and the No. 2 doubles team of Mia Leonhartt and Gabriella Krcma won to lead the Lions (8-3, 7-3).

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge 5, Long Reach 0: Charita Sandoze and Stella Lee won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in commanding fashion 8-1 and 8-0. The doubles pairings of Maria Ottman and Erika Kang, Christina Ottman and Haeli Shah, and Leah Liu and Amrutha Alibilli each won their matches.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.