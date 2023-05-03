High school sports roundup (May 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, May 3.

Softball

Towson 16, St. Paul’s 0: Julianna Leatherwood and Sophia Karpers combined to throw a no-hitter, with Leatherwood striking out six in three innings in the circle. Marin Harris homered and drove in two runs. Leatherwood and Grace Hoey each had two hits and three RBIs. Grace Cheevers and Samara Murchinson each drove in two.

Dundalk 14, Kenwood 1: Julie Burger threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts for the Owls. Alessa Sergi led the offense going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Rachel Cox had three hits and two RBIs. Burger also had three hits and drove in a run.

Fallston 9, North Harford 7: In a wild one, Fallston ran out to a 5-0 lead, but fell behind 7-5 after four innings. The Cougars came back to tie it in the fifth and Abby Marmen’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth provided the winning runs. Marmen had three hits and four RBIs in the game. Maddy Burns went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Ally Underwood and Abbie Eubank each added three hits.

Baseball

Havre de Grace 13, Perryville 2: Dyllon Zachary-Nance threw a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Warriors. Offensively, Logan Ward led, going 4-for-4, including a double and a triple, with three RBIs. Brady Walker had two hits and drove in two.

Patterson Mill 7, Bel Air 1: The Huskies struck for six runs in the second inning and cruised to victory. Jackson Wheeler drove in two runs in the win. Aidan Meyers, Sam Lever and Ethan Shertzer all had two hits with RBIs. Michael Helemet threw a three-hitter, striking out 13.

