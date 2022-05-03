High school sports roundup (May 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, May 3.

Boys lacrosse

Calvert Hall 13, Archbishop Spalding 8: Davis Provost and Jordan Wray each had a hat trick to lead the host Cardinals (11-4, 5-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Cavaliers (10-4, 5-3). Calvert Hall opened with a 7-0 run and caused three back-to-back shot clock violations.

Loyola Blakefield 11, Severn 7: Willie Perez made 11 saves and Paul Baldwin had three goals and an assist, but the visiting Admirals (11-4, 5-3 MIAA A Conference) fell to the Dons (5-8, 3-5). The victory ended a two-game slide.

Baseball

St. Paul’s 12, AACS 2: Caleb Gentry singled and drove in a run, while Will Henderson, Ryan Jones and Jacob Merenda each collected a hit, but the Eagles, who committed eight errors, allowed five runs in the fifth inning in the loss to the Crusaders in five innings.

Key 10, Park 1: Armand Ortiz pitched five innings of one-hit ball, allowing one run and striking out six, while Will Dowton tossed two innings of relief, yielding no hits and no runs, fanning three as the Obezags handled the Bruins. Lachlan Armstrong stroked a pair of doubles, driving in three runs, Trey Brandon added a pair of base hits and two RBIs, Luke Nespole doubled and drove in a run and Ortiz helped his cause with a triple for Key.

Arundel 13, Annapolis 3: Brendan Sweeney doubled and singled, collecting three RBIs, and Chris Ricks went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Jake Long singled twice and drove in a pair, Nelson Grajales singled and had two RBIs and John Greenwalt registered a pair of hits for Arundel. Sebastian and Alejandro Casanova, along with Dom Montini, had hits for Annapolis.

Broadneck 6, North County 3: Anthony Cirrincione and Nick Stergiou each finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Sean Murphy collected a pair of hits to lead the Bruins, who took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, over the Knights. Josh Ehrlich also had a double and drove in a run and Calvon Cook added a hit and RBI for Broadneck. Thor Hildebrand recorded two hits and an RBI and Kevin Santos singled twice for North County.

Indian Creek 13, Gerstell 10: Xavier Quigley belted a pair of home runs and drove in five runs and Patrick Smith added a homer and a single, driving in two as the Eagles scored six runs in both the second and third innings to defeat the Falcons. Nicholas Pratt delivered a pair of hits, including a double and two RBIs, Riley Handwerger had a double and two RBIs.

Softball

Arundel 17, Annapolis 2: Savannah Brooks allowed two hits and struck out 10 and Emma Schurr went 2-for-2 to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Panthers. Brooks, along with Bria Sewell, Sanaa Brown, Sierra Williams and Aidan Koch also had hits for Arundel.

Chesapeake 10, Severna Park 0: Alana Watts homered and doubled, driving in four runs and Kendall Thomas threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit for the Cougars. Sophia Bianco tripled and drove in a run. Sam Larkin, Norah Hart and Emilee Leone each had two hits and Thomas drove in a run for Chesapeake. Addison Bianco doubled for the only hit for Severna Park.

