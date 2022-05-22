High school sports roundup (May 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Saturday, May 21.

Track and Field

Class 2A North Reigonal: The Dunbar boys and Hereford girls won their halves of the Class 2A North Region meet Saturday at Woodlawn.

Dunbar won with 129 points, followed by Overlea (109), Hereford (103), New Town (93) and Carver A&T (65). Hereford girls scored 197 points in their victory. Randallstown was second with 101.5 followed by Overlea (83.5), New Town (78) and Carver A&T.

Hereford’s Sarah Lime won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Lizzie Lopez won the high jump and pole vault. Also, Piper Lentz won the 800, Estelle Snider won the 1,600 and Sylvia Snider won the 3,200. Lime, Hadley Sweeney, Caroline Daily and Piper Lentz teamed to win the 4x400, while Lily Moore, Charlotte Levis, Alison Klein and Rebekka Hillier won the 4x800.

Carver A&T’s Shantae Samms won the 100 and long jump. Other regional champions were Owings Mill’s Sophia Edington (200), New Town’s Brianna Benton (400), Owings Mills’ Sierra Alexander (shot put), Randallstown’s Kimberly Cahill (discus) and Overlea’s Favour Zed Ejikeme (triple jump).

New Town won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Aaron Charles won the 100 and 200 to lead Dunbar to the boys title. He also ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Charles, Devin Page, Da’Shawn Parks and Corey Anderson won the 4x100. Charles, Page, Parks and Ai-Keem Brown won the 4x200. Anderson also won the triple jump and Shawn Zimmerman won the discus.

Other regional champions were New Town’s Landen Perry (400), Eastern Tech’s Olufemi Omolafe (800), Carver’s Evan Calderon (1,600, 3,200), Overlea’s Cuwan Foote (110 hurdles), Randallstown’s James Luxel Moliko Djouba (300 hurdles), Carver’s Jesus Flores (shot put), Overlea’s Ke’Vontae Hutchins (high jump), Hereford’s Zack Kralec (pole vault) and New Town’s Ian Browne (long jump).

Class 4A North Regional: Dundalk’s boys and the Blake girls won regional championships on Saturday. The Owls won with 119 points, followed by Montgomery Blair (96), Dulaney (73.5), Paint Branch (68) and Mervo (59).

Blake’s girls won with 153 points, followed by Western (62), Montgomery Blair (61), Paint Branch (56) and Dulaney (53).

Dundalk’s win was powered by Chimdy Onoh winning the shot put and discus. Qaiyon Prioleau also won the pole vault for the Owls.

Mervo’s Vaughn DeVaughn III won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Dulaney’s Gavin Shaffer won the high jump and long jump. Also, Parkville’s Aaron Lippman (400).

On the girls side, Western’s Zion Pittman won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Catonsville’s Myla Abernathy won the 3,200, Ciara Gray won the shot put and Dundalk’s Julia Beatty won the pole vault.

Baseball

Towson 1, Rockville 0: Chase Supensky tossed a gem for the Generals. He threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, lifting Towson into the Class 3A state semifinals. Towson managed just four hits on the day, but strung enough together for the game’s only run in the fourth inning. Tariq Talley opened the frame with a walk and moved to third on Ryan Boice’s single. Michael Stamatos followed with a single that scored Talley. Towson plays Reservoir on Tuesday at McCurdy Field in Frederick.

Snow Hill 6, Patterson Mill 2: The Huskies led, 2-1, after four innings, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth. Carson Thomas drove in a run for Patterson Mill in the fourth inning.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.