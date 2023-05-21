High school sports roundup (May 20)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Saturday, May 20.

Softball

Northeast-AA 3, Carver A&T 2: The Eagles’ Presley McGinty outdueled Carver’s Mallory Cooper in a Class 2A state quarterfinal. McGinty threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts while Cooper went six innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts. Northeast got the winning run in the bottom of the fifth when McGinty scored on a wild pitch. Caitlyn Cornwell and Madison Burns had RBI hits for the Eagles. Carver got RBIs from Robyn Palmer and Emily Hamp.

Reservoir 5, Bel Air 0: The top-seed Gators advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals with the win. Maggie Frisvold pitched a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts, while Courtney Johnson and Shelby Granzow each had two doubles.

