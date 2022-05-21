High school sports roundup (May 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, May 20.

Softball

Severna Park 2, Bowie 1: Savannah Drummond went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored to propel the Falcons into the Class 4A state semifinals. Drummond tripled and scored the first run for Severna Park. Viktoria Dorn singled, stole a base and scored the other run for Severna Park, which finished with five hits. Starting pitcher Christina Ballagh scattered five hits over seven innings, while notching nine strikeouts and allowing two walks to earn the win.

Baseball

Winston Churchill 2, North County 0: Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound on Friday, but Churchill was just a little bit better at the plate in winning a Class 4A state quarterfinal. North County starter Jordan Bonhoff pitched six innings and allowed both runs on two hits and four walks. Only one of the runs was earned and he finished with five strikeouts. Andrew Myers doubled for North County, which had three hits. Augustin Murillo and Kevin Santos singled for the Knights.

Chesapeake 13, Centennial 8: With the win, Chesapeake clinched a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals. Nick Harls had four hits with two RBIs, and was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over five innings. Kyle Hickson had three hits including a double and two RBIs while Dillon Stevens had a pair of hits. For Centennial, Carter Watson was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Qwynn Ahearn was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

