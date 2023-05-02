High school sports roundup (May 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, May 2.

Boys lacrosse

Calvert Hall 9, Archbishop Spalding 8: The Cardinals got the winning goal courtesy of Josh Nagy with 1:12 left in the game. Wyatt Hottle and Shuey Kelly each had hat tricks in the win, with Hottle also handing out four assists. PJ Poknis had three goals to lead the Cavaliers. Alec Howard added two goals.

Hereford 10, Towson 5: For Towson, Alex Tyler scored three goals, while Hayden Celio and Hudson Arrup also hit the back of the net. Will Kennedy had two assists.

Baseball

North Harford 4, Bel Air 3: Junior Wyatt Canapp got the win, surrendering three runs on three hits over 6 ⅔ innings, striking out seven and walking zero.Senior Alex Tobias went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, triple and RBI to lead North Harford’s offense.

Tennis

Fallston 7, Harford Tech 3: The Cougars swept the girls singles matches with Lara Tran, Kaylee Mills and Sara King picking up wins. Fallston also swept girls and boys doubles matches with Colby Resh and Ryan Blair, and Bryce Brown and Mason Schorr winning on the boys side. Natalie Taccone and Gabby Zebron, and Camryn Barrett and Meghan Perez were girls doubles winners.

