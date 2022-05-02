High school sports roundup (May 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, May 2.

Baseball

Century 9, Liberty 3: Brayden McGraw hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Knights. Colin Perrier also homered for Century. Brody Comer and Ryan Von Stein combined to throw a five-hitter. Anthony Zombro and Ryan Smith homered for Liberty.

South Carroll 12, Francis Scott Key 2: South Carroll broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning. Logan Miller and Nate Boor each drove in two runs. Chris Durkin threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts. Jacob Ingle drove in two runs for FSK.

C. Milton Wright 6, Manchester Valley 3: Ryan Niedzialkowski had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Mustangs. Max Scurti tripled and drove in two runs. Ben Coleman had the Mavericks’ lone hit.

Towson 8, Patterson Mill 2: Ryan Boice and Michael Stamatos each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Generals. Tariq Talley doubled twice. Chase Supensky struck out seven in five innings to get the win.

Softball

Towson 16, Perry Hall 0: The Generals opened with 13 runs in the first inning. Grace Hoey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Lexi Predmore drove in three runs and also earned the win in the circle. Trinity Alleyne, Eva Bartkowiak and Grace Cheevers all drove in two runs.

Century 6, Liberty 5: Down a run in the bottom of the seventh, Hannah Zabik singled home the tying run for the Knights. In the eighth inning, Megan Hollander singled home the winning run. Emma Zuckerman and Riley Schulze homered for Century. Erin Martin homered for Liberty.

Westminster 13, Winters Mill 1: The Owls opened with seven first-inning runs and followed that with five in the second. Taylor Coyle singled, doubled and drove in three for the Owls. Aislin Cole had two hits and two RBIs.

Girls lacrosse

Roland Park 21, Patterson Mill 3: Gabby Eraso, Addison Harmel and Caitlyn Welker all scored for Patterson Mill. In goal, Taylor Brown with 14 saves.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, River Hill 0: The Mustangs got singles wins from Mukundh Boopathi and Rafa Feldman. Doubles wins came from the teams of Pedro Arantes Gabriel and Shreyas Rath, Sai Charan Chodavarapu and Colin Wang, and Jerry He and Alex Yang.

Girls tennis

River Hill 5, Marriotts Ridge 0: Adele Lair and Julia Cabacar won singles matches for the Hawks. Doubles wins came from Adelaide Houston and Priyanka Ramulu, Defne Demirekler and Pooja Swamykumar, and Ella Jiao and Ellnor Tn.

