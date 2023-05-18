High school sports roundup (May 17)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, May 17.

Softball

Dulaney 10, Perry Hall 0: The visiting Lions scored one run in the first inning and three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to beat the Gators in Class 4A North Region I final. Lilly Tinker threw a three-hit shutout. Hannah Harpster had a single and a three-run home run and Ava Morrow had a single, a double, and two RBIs for Dulaney.

Advertisement

Northeast 4, Century 1: Jenna Burroughs worked seven innings, gave up one run on six hits, walked one and struck out 13 and the Eagles beat the Knights in Class 2A West Region I. Caitlyn Cornwell went 4-for-4 for Northeast.

Carver A&T 2, Hereford 1: Mia McGarvey had three hits, three runs scored, three stolen bases, and 2 RBIs to lead the Wildcats over the host Bulls in Class 2A North region I Winner Mallory Cooper pitched seven innings, gave up one run on three hits and struck out 11.

Advertisement

Baseball

Gerstell 6, St. Paul’s 5: Gerstell trailed 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but rallied for four runs to win the game. Craig Meseke singled home the winning run. Ryan Morrison picked up the win and the host Falcons (19-2) advance in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference tournament.

Key 12, Beth Tfiloh 2, 5 innings: The host Obezags (19-3) beat the Warriors (11-5) and will make a return trip to the MIAA C Conference championship. Armand Ortiz pitched three innings and struck out five for the win. Offensively, Ortiz (2-for-4) had two RBIs, Sean Boomer (2-for-3) had an RBI and Jack Gallant had an RBI.

Boys lacrosse

Broadneck 24, Laurel 1: Tanner Boone and Ryan Della each had a hat trick to lead the host Bruins past the Spartans in Class 4A state quarterfinal. Broadneck controlled the faceoffs with perfect performances from Graham Hartman 1-for-1, Max DeMella 2-for-2 and Keaton Walker 19-for-19.

Severna Park 8, Towson 5: Alex Hochrein made nine saves, but the visiting Generals fell to the Falcons in Class 3A. Hutton Lipinski had a goal and two assists for Towson.

Girls lacrosse

North County 20, Eleanor Roosevelt 3: Alyssa Yost scored a game-high six goals to lead the Knights (12-4) over the host Raiders in Class 4A. Other leading scorers included: Natalia Cosentino and Riley Sheets with four goals each.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.