High school sports roundup (May 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, May 17.

Baseball

Towson 13, Poly 1: The Generals broke open a one-run game with four runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to win the Class 3A North Region I championship. The Generals took advantage of seven Poly errors. Michael Stamatos had two hits and two RBIs. Noah Korman also drove in two. Chase Supensky and Tariq Talley combined on a four-hitter.

Softball

South Carroll 11, Western Tech 0: Maddie Karns threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts as the fifth-seeded Cavaliers shut out the top-seed Wolverines in their 1A North Region I semifinal. Sam Rice homered and drove in three for South Carroll. Hailey Medrano drove in two runs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.