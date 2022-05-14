High school sports roundup (May 13)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, May 13.

Girls lacrosse

Bel Air 15, Aberdeen 2: Paige Feick scored four goals to lead the Bobcats in the Class 3A North Region II semifinal. Logan Cook and Delaney Burrows each scored twice. Madigan King had a goal and three assists. Jennafer Stevens scored both Aberdeen’s goals. Bel Air advances to Monday’s regional final at Towson.

Fallston 19, Patterson Mill 3: Ayla Galloway scored four goals and Harper Canatella added three as the Cougars cruised in their 1A East Region I semifinal. Fallston hosts Harford Tech in the regional championship game. Anna Miller and Olivia Bagosy each added two goals for Fallston. Ava Lopano had three points for the Huskies and Taylor Brown made 12 saves.

Glenelg 11, Manchester Valley 8: The second-seed Gladiators advanced to Monday’s Class 2A West Region I final. Emma Kennedy scored a team-high four goals, also adding two assists. Isa Torres added a hat trick, as Lauren LaPointe and Maura Murphy each had two goals and two assists. Jocelyn Torres made six saves.

Century 25, Wilde Lake 2: Top-seeded Century built a 19-1 halftime lead and advanced to Monday’s Class 2A West Region I final. Kayla Hunter and Safaa Sattar each scored for the Wildecats.

Broadneck 15, Annapolis 4: Nine different players contributed points for the Bruins in their regional semifinal win. Mary Moore had two goals and four assists.

Boys lacrosse

Broadneck 18, Annapolis 3: The Bruins prevailed in their 4A East Region II semifinal. Davis Fisher totaled seven points with four goals and three assists. Jake Schroll and Tanner Boone each scored three goals with Schroll picking up two assists and Boone one. Ryan Salazar added two goals and two assists. Jack Torney, Colton Swank and August Keohan scored for Annapolis.

Towson 11, Bel Air 2: The Generals advance to the 3A North Region II final with the win. Devin Trzeciak and Dylan Foughty scored for Bel Air. Grady Mumm stopped 10 shots.

