High school sports roundup (May 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Saturday, May 14.

Track and field

Baltimore City championships: Poly swept the Baltimore City meet that concluded Saturday. Poly’s boys finished with 143 points, while Digital Harbor (122) beat out Dunbar (121) by one point for second. Mervo (93.5) and City (55.5) round out the top five.

Advertisement

In the girls meet, eight points separated first through third place. Poly edged out Western with 134 points, while the Doves totaled 129. City was third with 126. Mervo (52) and Digital Harbor (50) round out the top five.

Talil Atkins led Poly’s boys, winning two individual events, finishing second in another and running on a winning relay. Atkins won the 200 meters (21.69 seconds) and 400 (48.46). He teamed with Ja’Hahn Harvey, Kevin Sherman and Darrell White to win the 4x400 in 3:28.08. Elyah Bassford won the 3,200 hundred for Poly in 11:01.07 and finished second in the 1,600.

Advertisement

Dunbar’s Aaron Charles dueled it out with Atkins a good portion of the event, beating him out in the 100 (10.77) and finishing second in the 200. He also finished third in the 400. Charles ran on Dunbar’s winning 4x200 relay with Devin Paige, Da’Shawn Parks and Ai-Keem Brown (1:30.51).

Dunbar also got firsts from Shawn Zimmerman in the shot put (37 feet, 1 inch) and Corey Anderson in the triple jump (39-1¼).

Digital Harbor took second despite just won win, Alpha Balde, Jawon Blue, Jaylin Blackwell and Dvonte Hearns won the 4x100 (43.98). The Rams, however, had multiple top-five finishes in the 100, 200, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, shot put and discus.

Mervo’s Vaughn DeVaughn III won the 110 hurdles (15.08), 300 hurdles (39.28) and high jump (5-10). Mervo’s team of Jawuan Washington, Jaidyn Adams, Bruce Robinson and Stephen Spencer won the 4x800 (8:57.19).

Other winners were Edmondson’s Chandler Brown in the 800 (2:07.12), City’s Marcos Villanueva in the 1,600 (4:49.02), Lake Clifton’s Ajuan Blackwell in the shot put (41-1) and New Era’s Rashaad Jones in the long jump (21-10).

Azariah Jones led Poly’s girls with wins in the long jump (16-7¾) and triple jump (34-6). Amelia Blackmen won the 1,600 (6:01.92).

Western’s Jayla Green won the 400 (59.67) and high jump (4-10), while Zion Pittman won the 300 hurdles (46.16). The Doves won both the 4x100 (50.91) and 4x200 (1:46.19) relays. Ny’Ceara Pryor, Kaylynn Kinchen, Katie Carter and Mackenzie Jones won the 4x100, while Pryor, Carter, Pittman and Jones won the 4x200.

City’s Ariyah Edwards won the 100 (12.64) and 100 hurdles (15.43). City’s team of Kayla Dyson, Ava Strawther, TyTiana Grandy and Tyler Bey won the 4x800 (11:01.75).

Advertisement

Mervo got wins from Mervo’s Dominique DeVaughn in the 800 (2:36.77), Ciara Gray in the shot put (33-4½) and Tantaney Gladden in the discus (76-7).

Also winning city titles were Edmondson’s Mahogany Jones in the 200 (26.25) and Patterson’s Danait Gebru in the 3,200 (14:51.24).

Digital Harbor’s team of Ester Furaha, Camille Izuwa, Leila Makkne and Jayla Phifer won the 4x400 (4:20.43).

Baltimore County Public Schools championships: Hereford’s girls and Dundalk’s boys topped all Baltimore County public schools at the county meet which concluded Saturday. The Bulls won the girls meet with 140 points, followed by Western Tech (86), Woodlawn (44), Catonsville (40) and Franklin (37).

The Owls scored 104 to win the boys meet, followed by Towson (68.5), Dulaney (68), Franklin (54) and New Town (42).

Lizzie Lopez led Hereford’s girls with three first-place finishes. Lopez won the 300 hurdles (47.84), high jump (5-feet) and pole vault (10-feet). She also finished second in the 100 hurdles.

Advertisement

Hereford also picked up wins from the 4x400 team of Hadley Sweeney, Caroline Daily, Piper Lentz and Sarah Lime (4:10.66) and the 4x800 team of Sweeney, Scarlett Seitz, Lily Moore and Lentz (10:02.06). The Bulls also had second-place finishers in four other events (Lentz, 800; Estelle Snider, 1,600; Sylvia Snider, 3,200; and Olivia Barnard, discus).

Woodlawn’s Denisha McLaurin took the most gold on the day. She won the 100 (12.73), beating out Western Tech’s Samara Jones by one-hundredth of a second. In fact, only one-tenth of a second separated first through fourth place. McLaurin also won the 100 hurdles (15.08), long jump (17-10) and triple jump (35-6½).

Jones led Western Tech to its second-place team finish, winning the 200 (26.36) and finishing second in the triple jump and 100. Also, Laila Gaynor won the 400 (57.17).

Catonsville also had a three-time winner as Myla Abernathy won the 800 (2:16.2), 1,600 (5:04.24) and 3,200 (10:56.67).

Franklin’s Dasha Beaton won the shot put (32-4¾) and discus (96-7). Parkville’s team of Aris Henery, Kaleah Blount, Briyelle Charles and Lanay Torrence won the 4x100 (51.54) and 4x200 (1:48.33).

Dundalk’s boys won their meet despite just two first-places, both from Chimdy Onoh in the shot put (53-7¾) and discus (152-3). The throwing events were a big factor in the Owls’ team title. Alejandro Cruz and Dale Martin were second and fourth, respectively behind Onoh in the shot put. Martin finished third and Cruz fourth in the discus.

Advertisement

The Owls also got seconds from Isiah Tancemore in the high jump and 110 hurdles, Justin Forbes in the pole vault, Maurice Alvarez in the triple jump and the 4x100 relay team of Forbes, Peter Dent, Nyjeer Tirado and Javier Vincent.

Dulaney’s Gavin Shaffer was a three-time winner, taking first in the high jump (6-8), 110 hurdles (14.87) and 300 hurdles (40.39).

There were three other two-time winners. Franklin’s Gavin Nelson won the 100 (10.91) and 200 (22.4), Milford Mill’s Korede Otusajo won the 400 (48.81) and 800 (1:53.67), and Pikesville’s Kaleb Berhanu won the 1,600 (4:25.03) and 3,200 (10:03.09).

Also, Woodlawn’s Kenyatta Taylor won the triple jump (40-10¾), Franklin’s Mekhi Workman won the long jump (21-3½) and Hereford’s Zack Kralec won the pole vault (13-6).

Baseball

Hereford 11, Lansdowne 1: The Class 2A North Region I top-seeded Bulls cruised to the regional semifinal win behind Ryan and Andrew Larkin who combined on a one-hitter. Ryan Larkin struck out nine in five innings. Jake Coleman had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense. Drew Kinsey also drove in two runs. Nick Malchak had two hits and an RBI.

Randallstown 5, New Town 1: The Rams scored two in the first to top the Titans in the 2A North Region I semifinal. The third-seeded Rams face No. 1 Hereford in Tuesday’s regional title game. On the mound, James Hamlin threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Zaqary Randolph drove in three runs for Randallstown. Grant Mellerson had two hits, including a triple.

Advertisement

Liberty 10, Winters Mill 3: Joe Glass had three hits, including a double, with an RBI to help the Lions to their 2A West Region I win. The No. 1 Lions will host Tuesday’s regional final. Matt Becker had two hits and two RBIs. Camden Hodges and Jack Davidson also drove in two runs. Anthony Zombro pitched five innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Davidson closed out the game.

Century 13, Southern 8: The second-seeded Knights rallied for their 2A West Region I semifinal win, setting up a date with Liberty in Tuesday’s regional final. After surrendering three runs in the top of the first, Century answered with four in the bottom of the frame, but fell behind 8-6 after three innings. Seven runs in the bottom of the sixth turned the game in Century’s favor. Kyle Grimsley had two home runs and five RBIs. RJ Branch hit two solo home runs and Brayden McGraw also homered.

Poly 13, Franklin 4: Collin McLain had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Engineers into the 3A North Region I championship game. Jack Overton started on the mound and struck out six, while giving up just one hit in five innings. Isaiah Jones struck out five in two scoreless innings. Charlie Vey also drove in three runs.

Towson 26, Woodlawn 0: The Generals already led 8-0 when they scored 12 runs in the third inning of their 3A North Region I semifinal. The second-seeded Generals play top-seeded Poly in Tuesday’s regional final. Tariq Talley went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Chase Supensky and Alton Fryer IV each drove in two runs. Jackson Huck and Curtis Tuong combined on a one-hitter. Huck struck out eight in three hitless innings.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Pikesville 13, Francis Scott Key 0: The Panthers broke open a close game with 11 runs in the fourth inning of their 1A North Region I semifinal. Isaac Garonzik threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts. Eli Friedman had two hits and three RBIs to lead the offense. Noah Lichter doubled and drove in three and Ronald Jenkins collected three hits.

South Carroll 6, Western Tech 0: Brayden Stutzman and Braden Cordrey combined to throw a no-hitter in their 1A North Region I semifinals. The No. 2 Cavaliers play No. 1 Pikesville in Tuesday’s regional final. Stutzman struck out seven in 3⅔ innings; Cordrey struck out five in 3⅓ innings. Jackson Strzelczyk singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Evan Schwartz had two hits and an RBI.

Advertisement

North County 4, Glen Burnie 3: Austin Carter singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win the their 4A East Region I semifinal. The No. 2 Knights will host No. 4 Old Mill in Tuesday’s regional championship game. Thor Hildebrand got the win in relief for the Knights, throwing two hitless innings. Cole Petraska, Kevin Santos, Justin Haber and Andrew Myers each had two hits in the win.

Patterson Mill 13, Perryville 0: The Huskies pounded out 12 hits while three pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in their 1A South Region I semifinal. The No. 4 Huskies will play at either No. 2 Bo Manor or No. 3 Havre de Grace in Tuesday’s regional final. Aiden Myers singled, doubled and drove in three for Patterson Mill. Sam Lever also had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Shertzer drove in two runs.

Dulaney 12, Parkville 2: The Lions won their 4A North Region I semifinal. They will play at top-seeded Perry Hall in Tuesday’s regional final. Matt Dow had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lions. Nate Smith went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. John Kirstukas also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run.

Severna Park 6, South River 5: James Henson doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win in their 4A East Region II semifinal. The No. 1 Falcons host No. 3 Leonardtown in Tuesday’s regional title game. Luke Herz singled, doubled and drove in two for Severna Park. Jimmy Miller and Angel Santiago-Cruz also drove in runs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.