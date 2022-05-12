High school sports roundup (May 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, May 12.

Baseball

Dundalk 2, Catonsville 0: Mekhi Mancuso threw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts leading the Owls to a win in their Class 4A North Region I quarterfinal. Dominic Knighton had two hits including an RBI single. Coreem Wright also drove in a run.

Patterson Mill 8, Joppatowne 2: The Huskies scored four in the first inning and cruised to victory in their 1A South Region I quarterfinal. Nate Simmons and Sam Schepleng each drove in two runs. Noah Thomas threw 6⅔ innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Softball

Towson 9, Kenwood 0: The fourth-seeded Generals blanked the fifth-seeded Blue Birds in a Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal. Towson scored eight runs in the first inning. Julianna Leatherwood had two hits, with a home run, and two RBIs. Grace Hoey singled, doubled and drove in three. In the circle, Lexi Predmore struck out nine in three innings, allowing just one hit.

South Carroll 23, Pikesville 5: The Cavaliers broke open their 1A North Region I quarterfinal with seven runs in the second inning. Julia Wellen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Sam Rice and Hailey Wolfrey each had two hits and three RBIs, while Abby Hoare had two hits and two RBIs.

Girls lacrosse

Harford Tech 17, Havre de Grace 6: The second-seeded Cobras earned a spot in the 1A South Region I championship game. Molly Re and Madison Partridge each scored four goals, while Jordan Strang chipped in three. Re also had a team-high six assists. Ashley McElwain scored twice and Sophia Albi had two assists.

