High school sports roundup (May 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, May 11.

Baseball

Hereford 7, Lansdowne 6: Down to their last out of the season, the Bulls rallied for the win with Liam Diehl hitting a two-run walk-off home run. Jack Kinsey added two hits and an RBI for the Bulls. Lansdowne rallied from down 5-0 after two innings to take the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Manchester Valley 8, Mt. Hebron 7: After the Vikings took the lead in the top of the seventh, the Mavericks came back to win it with two in the bottom of the seventh. They tied it on an RBI single from Hank Brown, then won it with a squeeze bunt from Hayden Askew that scored Vincent Oxen.

North Harford 5, Rising Sun 4: Junior Wyatt Canapp threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen for the win. North Harford had five hits. Alex Martinelli went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Alex Tobias went 3-for-4. Sean Babiak scored the winning run on a Tiger error in the sixth.

Chesapeake-AA 2, Northeast-AA 1: No. 3 Chesapeake (12-6) advances to the Class 3A South Region II semifinals on Saturday against No. 2 Oxon Hill behind shortstop Sean Carroll and Jayden Cieri, who each brought home a run in a light-hitting day. Like Cieri, Nate Matkins, Noah Bowerman and Jimmy Dreyer each had a hit. Josh Boyd dealt five strikeouts in six innings and allowed the lone Northeast (6-12) run. Bowerman got the save with three strikeouts.

South River 11, North Point 9: The Seahawks broke a 9-9 tie in the top of the eighth after Derek Hooker scored on an error and Quinn Yellin drove in a run to advance to the Class 4A South Region II semifinals, where they’ll meet No. 1 Broadneck on Saturday. Jack Shrader led South River going 2-for-5 with four RBIs. James Keeny went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Sam Howard had an RBI and tossed four strikeouts and surrendered nine hits and a grand slam over six innings. Schrader took the save in two innings, allowing three hits and no runs.

Key 7, Park 4: The top-seeded Obezags (17-2) advance to the MIAA C Conference semifinal in a week. Sean Boomer went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Lachlan Armstrong, 1-for-3, and Wyatt Dowton, 2-for-2, each had one RBI. Armand Ortiz batted 2-for-4.

Softball

Perryville 2, Havre de Grace 1: Perryville manufactured a run in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice bunt and RBI groundout from Sarah Cantrell. They held the Warriors in the bottom of the eighth getting a game-ending double play. Havre de Grace forced extra innings with an RBI single from Ashley Kovacsics in the bottom of the sentence.

North Harford 9, Elkton 4: The Hawks scored three in the fifth and added two more in the fourth to take control. Mackenzie Dunaway and A McMillan each singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Brooke Trentler added two RBIs, while Jillian Lasher and Abigail Buckland had two-hit days. Carmen Santoro threw a complete game to get the win in the circle.

Mt. Hebron 5, Howard 2: The Vikings (7-11) scored four runs in the top of the seventh in a come-from-behind win. Mt. Hebron advances to the Class 3A East Region I semifinal against top-seed Manchester Valley. Katherine Williams led the way with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Emma Kim also had two hits and an RBI. Abby Magdar earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts. For Howard (8-12), Clara O’Connor and Jordan Howell each had a hit and an RBI.

Arundel 6, Chesapeake 2: Anna Bristol put the No. 4 Wildcats (14-3) in the right place early with a two-run homer in the first inning before bringing in another run later. She also anchored the win from the mound for Arundel, who will take on top-seeded Stephen Decatur in the Class 3A South Region II semifinal on Monday. Maddie Hamoloa led Arundel from the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Bria Sewell went 2-for-3.

Crofton 17, JM Bennett 0: The third-seeded Cardinals (18-4) glided to the Class 3A South Region II semifinal against No. 2 Oxon Hill. Senior Kristin White tossed a no-hitter with just one walk and 14 strikeouts. Shortstop India Stokes (2-for-2) led with four RBIs, followed by Alanna Yancey, who had three RBIs on a hit, and Bethany Steers and Elinor Gentile, who each had two RBIs. White brought in her own run as well, as did Hailey Smith.

South River 14, Annapolis 2: A seven-run second inning secured No. 4 South River (8-13) a spot in the Class 4A South Region II semifinal against top-seeded Broadneck. CJ Harris led with two RBIs, followed by five Seahawks who all had one RBI: Hanna Grambo, Sara Blades, Courtney Little, Serenity Mendoza, Campbell Barber and Erin McGaha. Barber secured the win from the mound with six strikeouts while allowing two hits.

Archbishop Spalding 13, Mount de Sales 1: Top-seeded Spalding earned a chance to defend its IAAM A Conference title against No. 2 John Carroll. Taylor Codi powered the Cavaliers going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while three other Cavs had two RBI including Alyssa Derr who went 3-for-3.

Westminster 5, Centennial 4: The Owls jumped ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, getting an RBI hit from Aislin Cole and a two-run home run from Ryley Winebrunner. Katelyn Barber went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the win, while Libby Green also drove in a run.

