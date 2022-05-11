High school sports roundup (May 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, May 10.

Softball

Wilde Lake 4, Howard 4: The regular-season finale was ruled a tie after 11 innings. Veronica Goode led the Wildecats finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Goode also struck out nine in her 11 innings of work in the circle. For Howard, Maddie Coleman finished with a Howard County season-high 25 strikeouts, pitching all 11 innings. She also went 2-for-3 and Erin Gorschboth had a double.

Boys lacrosse

Archbishop Spalding 12, Mount St. Joseph 5: Race Ripley notched four goals and three assists while Mikey Weisshaar netted three goals and two assists to led the Cavaliers to victory. Jack Newell added a goal, as did Auggie D’Ambrosi and Mason Klessinger. Both Nick Gutierrez and Jameson Coffman had assists.

Baseball

Archbishop Curley 10, St. Mary’s 2: Jon Madden and Ryan Merkel brought home the lone runs for the Saints (9-14) in the loss. Four pitchers worked for St. Mary’s, led by Eric Chaney, who allowed six hits, seven runs – two of which were earned – and struck out four in 4⅓ innings.

Boys Latin 12, Indian Creek 1: Jack Corrado shipped home four RBIs to lead his Lakers over the Eagles (13-9) on Tuesday. Christopher Kokoski had two of the Eagles’ four hits.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.