High school sports roundup (May 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, May 1.

Baseball

Havre de Grace 10, Joppatowne 0: The Warriors brought an early end to the game with five runs in the fifth inning. Wayne Hudson allowed two hits in four innings, while striking out 11. Tyler Stwarka went 2-for-2 with four RBIs to lead the offense. Errol Hersh added two RBIs.

South Carroll 3, Francis Scott Key 0: Hayden Rathmann threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts to pace the Cavaliers. All three Cavalier runs came in the first inning. Rathmann helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Strzelczyk and Caleb Evans each added two hits.

Towson 9, Lansdowne 0: The Generals broke open the game with five runs in the fifth inning. Aziz Bishop and Michael Parry each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense. Rryan Kennedy also drove in two runs and W Darr added an RBI. Grayden Kimball and Marquise Harris combined on a three-hitter.

Softball

Havre de Grace 13, Joppatowne 3: Tied at 3 after one inning, the Warriors scored four in the third and six in the fifth. Kinsey Mentzer went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Ashley Kocacsics doubled and drove in three runs. Lilly Dalton and Alysa Kaptain each added two RBIs. Dalton got the win in the circle, throwing a one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Fallston 8, Bel Air 1: The Cougars broke open the game with three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Abby Marmen, Alesia Rowe and Ally Underwood each drove in two runs. Sara Frist had three hits, while Trisha Armstrong and Maddy Burns each had two hits with RBIs.

C. Milton Wright 7, Aberdeen 0: Izzy Youngworth sparkled in the circle, throwing a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts. She also went 3-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. Jenna Dwyer drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Maddie Youngworth and Elizabeth Hajes each added an RBI.

Liberty 4, Century 0: Sarah Hart threw a five-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the Lions. She outdueled Century’s Jordan Currie, who gave up just four hits and struck out five, but three of the four runs she allowed were unearned. Kaelin Ault homered for Liberty. Evelyn Connor had two hits and an RBI, while Hannah Devincent also drove in a run.

