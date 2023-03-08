High school sports roundup (March 7)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, March 7.

Girls lacrosse

Gerstell 15, St. John’s Catholic Prep 5: Olivia Sprinkle and Keeley Ballard each scored four goals and Sprinkle added two assists in the Falcons’ season-opening win. Kirsten Clarius had a five-point game with two goals and three assists. Sara Fenwick also scored twice. In goal, Ava Reed made seven saves.

Boys lacrosse

Severn 9, Landon 5: The Admirals won at home with Jacob Todd, Andrew Beard ad Carter Johnson each scoring twice. Reid Gills, Chase Hallam and Tanner Huber also scored in the win. Todd Johnson and Mason Ervin had assists, while Will Perez made 13 saves in goal.

