High school sports roundup (March 31)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, March 31.

Baseball

Patterson Mill 3, Fallston 0: Michael Hemelt and Noah Thomas combined on the two-hit shutout. Hemelt threw the first six innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Thomas closed the game in the seventh. Jackson Wheeler hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give the Huskies some breathing room. Chase Cichocki drove in the team’s other run.

Advertisement

Havre de Grace 7, Elkton 6: After giving up two runs to Elkton in the top of the seventh to fall behind, the Warriors rallied in the bottom half. Mason Waller and Tyler Stwarka hit in the tying and winning runs, respectively. Logan Ward had two hits and three RBIs in the win.

Aberdeen 11, Edgewood 0: Sean Doron had two hits and scored three times as the visiting Eagles (2-2) shut out the Rams (0-5). Winner Justin Simpers worked three innings, gave up one hit and struck out seven and Trevor Zakowsky threw two innings of relief.

Advertisement

Gerstell 4, St. John’s Catholic Prep 3: Travis Smith got the win and the visiting Falcons (4-1, 3-1 MIAA B Conference) beat the Vikings (2-1, 2-1). The win was the third in a row.

Softball

Havre de Grace 10, C. Milton Wright 1: The Warriors (5-1) broke open a close game with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. Ryleigh Curry went 4-for-4 and scored four runs. Lilly Dalton had two hits and three RBIs. Bayleigh Carstetter had two hits and two RBIs. Brooke Wolinski-Butz had three hits and an RBI. Dalton struck out 11 to get the win in the circle.

Francis Scott Key 12, Century 0: Winner Jasmine Kline worked five innings, gave up one hit and struck out 12 as the host Eagles (4-1) shut out the Knights (1-2). FSK was led offensively by Joelle Staub (3-for-3) with two doubles, a two-run homer and four RBIs, and Emma Taff (2-4) with two singles and two RBIs.

Boys lacrosse

McDonogh 12, Archbishop Spalding 5: Brendan Millon had four goals and four assists and Luke Miller had four goals to lead the visiting Eagles (7-0, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-1). McDonogh led 7-2 at the half.

Towson 9, Archbishop Curley 8: Alex Tyler scored five goals and Will Kennedy had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Generals over the Friars (1-5). Jackson Kanzler had two goals in the win, Hudson Arrup had a goal and an assist, and Ansen Park handed out two assists.

Girls lacrosse

Indian Creek 14, Gunston Day 11: Abby Bach scored seven goals, Molly Bunker had four goals and Elia Alewine made 20 saves to lead the host Eagles (3-2) past the Herons (1-3). Indian Creek will host Annapolis Area Christian on Thursday.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.