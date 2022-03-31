High school sports roundup (March 31)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Thursday, March 31.

Girls lacrosse

River Hill 20, Long Reach 4: The Hawks (4-1, 3-1 Howard County) won their fourth consecutive game guided by Erine Devine with six goals. Claire Slade added five goals, her second consecutive game scoring at least five. Molly Maloney scored a season-high five goals, also adding an assist. Gabbie Bergstrom also scored twice. Chiara Pompei scored all four goals for the Lightning (0-4, 0-2).

Centennial 15, Oakland Mills 3: The Scorpions (0-2, 1-3) had three different goal scorers as Sara Novak, Kaity Browne and Jada Fowler each scored.

Boys lacrosse

Centennial 18, Oakland Mills 1: Blake Nguyen scored the Scorpions’ lone goal as Aiden King assisted. David Millison finished with seven saves for Oakland Mills.

Baseball

Havre de Grace 16, Aberdeen 4: The host Warriors (4-1) won their fourth straight game, beating the Eagles (1-4) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play. Bryce Bauer pitched the win, working all five innings and allowing six hits, four runs and one walk, while striking out six. Tyler Stwarka and Aaron Santiago had two hits each in the win. Sean Deaner (three RBIs) homered twice for Aberdeen and Will Hart added two hits, including an RBI double.

Softball

Mt. Hebron 15, Atholton 0: The Vikings (3-1, 3-1) scored in each of the game’s five innings. Emma Behel had three hits an three RBIs, and was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts. Ashley Cheung also had three hits, while Emma Kim and Jessica Iveljic had two hits. Viking baserunners stole 10 bases in the game.

