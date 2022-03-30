High school sports roundup (March 30)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Wednesday, March 30.

Baseball

Pikesville 22, Loch Raven 0: Colby Mekiliesky tripled, singled and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers. Ronald Jenkins, Jack Millman and Cam Barnes all drove in two runs with Jenkins and Millman tripling. Issac Garonzik threw all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Softball

Mt. Hebron 11, Centennial 0: A 1-0 game through four innings, the Vikings erupted for 10 runs in the fifth to put the game away. Emma Behel threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Emma Kim and Olivia Bashura each drove in two runs.

Rising Sun 6, Bel Air 3: The Bobcats built a 3-0 lead after two innings but couldn’t hold it. Alayna LeVee and Kelsey Fleischmann drove in runs for Bel Air (4-1).

Catonsville 5, Towson 4: The Comets scored four in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead, then withstood a late Towson rally. Hannah Smith drove in two runs and Julianna Leatherwood added an RBI for the Generals.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.