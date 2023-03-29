High school sports roundup (March 29)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, March 29.

Softball

Patterson Mill 4, Harford Tech 0: Audrey March went 3-for-3 with two-run double in the Huskies’ three-run third inning that lifted them over the Cobras. Savannah Reedy also had an RBI, while Kenzie Knight had two hits. Three pitchers combined on the five-hitter.

Havre de Grace 14, Aberdeen 2: Lily Dalton worked three innings, walked three and struck out seven as the Warriors (3-1) beat the host Eagles. Ryleigh Cury (2-for-3) had a single, a triple, a sacrifice fly, three RBIs and two runs scored for Havre de Grace.

Century 12, Winters Mill 2: Jordan Currie worked six innings and struck out seven and Caylee Clark had a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Knights. Alyssa Sarver had a hit and three RBIs. Kayla Malloy had two hits and an RBI for Century, who broke the game open with seven runs in the sixth inning.

Fallston 11, Perryville 4: Madison Burns had four RBIs and Allyson Underwood worked four innings and the Cougars beat the host Panthers. Ryane Parlett had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Baseball

Severn 5, St. Vincent Pallotti 3: Winner Caden Blanck pitched five innings, gave up one hit and struck out 12 to lead the visiting Admirals (2-3, 2-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) over the Panthers (3-8, 1-3). Freshman Fletcher Warner had two hits and scored two runs. He also drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Centennial 3, Long Reach 0: The host Eagles scored two runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning to beat the Lightning.

North Harford 12, Rising Sun 8: Freshman Collin Kight won in relief and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the visiting Hawks (3-0) over the Tigers.

Manchester Valley 6, South Carroll 2: The Mavericks scored three runs in the first inning and the third inning and beat the Cavaliers.

North County 17, Meade 6: Thor Hildebrand had five stolen bases and the host Knights had 12 and beat the Mustangs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.