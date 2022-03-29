High school sports roundup (March 29)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Tuesday, March 29.

Boys lacrosse

St. Mary’s 9, Loyola Blakefield 6: Nick Golini scored the go-ahead goal with 2:17 left in the third quarter and the host Saints (7-0, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association) beat the Dons (2-4, 0-1). Loyola tied the game 5-5 with 4:03 left in the third quarter. Golini, Jake Adams and Gavin Gurlace each scored twice for St. Mary’s.

Severn 11, Mount St. Joseph 8: Jacob Todd had three goals and three assists to lead the host Admirals (6-3, 1-0 MIAA A Conference) over the Gaels (3-1, 0-1). The win marked the third straight.

Key 16, Beth Tfiloh 7: Reid Chapman accounted for eight goals and an assist and Jaeden Clark added three goals and an assist as the Obezags handled the Warriors. Edward Bulmer netted two goals and an assist, Teddy Fleming contributed two goals, Kasper Kelly scored a goal, James Madison was credited with an assist and won 17 of 24 faceoffs and Henry Robbins stopped 11 shots for Key.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 19, Elkton 7: Ava Lopano scored seven goals and handed out three assists in the Huskies’ win. Caroline Gabhard backed her with five goals. In net, Taylor Brown and Guin Donovan combined for 12 saves.

Beth Tfiloh 10, Indian Creek 9: Indian Creek’s Mia Putzi notched seven points with three goals and four assists, while Sophee Gomberg added three goals, but the Eagles fell to the Warriors in overtime. Molly Bunker tallied two goals and an assist, Abby Bach scored a goal and Elia Alewine made 19 saves for Indian Creek.

Softball

Towson 14, Hereford 4: Lexi Predmore and Julianna Leatherwood led a dynamic offensive effort for the Generals. Predmore drove in four runs, while Leatherwood went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Grace Hoey was also 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Samara Murchison had two hits and drove in two. Predmore got the win in the circle, striking out seven in four innings.

Manchester Valley 15, Liberty 4: Tied at 2 after an inning, the Mavericks broke open the game with six runs in the second and four in the third. Alex Carroll had three hits, including a double and home run, driving in two runs. Makenna Deane and Ashlee Hipsley each drove in three runs for Manchester Valley (2-1). Brooke Sims and April Bitzel also drove in two. Liberty (1-3) got a pair of RBIs from Hailey Seaton.

Reservoir 10, Mt. Hebron 6: Tied at 3, the Gators took control with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kayla Ecker has three hits and three RBIs to lead Reservoir. In the circle, Maggie Frisvold struck out 13 and got the win. Becca Hutchinson and Allison Sicoli each had two hits and two RBIs for Mt. Hebron (1-1).

Baseball

Manchester Valley 9, Liberty 5: The Mavericks (1-1) built an 8-0 lead early and held off a late Liberty rally. Tyler Vanella had two doubles and three RBIs. Jacob Gouge and Jamison Gouge each drove in two. Hunter Agostine got the win on the mound. Liberty (1-3) was led by Kevin Hyde with two hits and two RBIs. Byron Blevins also drove in two.

Tennis

South River 9, Northeast 0: Pat Miller, Aidan Quiles and Katie Boetig all won their singles matches in straight sets to lead the Seahawks to the blanking of the Eagles. The teams of Ethan Taksey and Darin Zagalsky, Caleb Oh and Mason Childs, Meera Rathod and Arusa Malik, Asha Barkat and Marissa McLean, as well as the mixed doubles duo of John Hooker and Caroline Finn also won in straight sets.

