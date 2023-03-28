High school sports roundup (March 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, March 28.

Girls lacrosse

Park 11, Indian Creek 6: Elia Alweine made 11 saves and Abby Bunker had a hat trick, but the host Eagles (1-2, 1-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) fell to the Bruins (1-3, 1-1).

Boys lacrosse

Key School 10, Gerstell 8: Reid Chapman scored four goals to lead the host Obezags over the Falcons.

Softball

Harford Tech 7, Bel Air 6: The Cobras rallied for a win for the second straight day. They tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded triple from Lacey Swartt and Mikayla McJilton doubled home the winning run in the top of the eighth. Swartt finished with four RBIs and Hayden Kobert also drove in a run. Kendall Coppage had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI for the Bobcats.

Baseball

Carver A&T 22, Patapsco 4: Kai Hammond threw a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts while the offense erupted. Hammond had three hits, including a home run, finishing with six RBIs. Landen Gendimencio and Ryan Miller each had two hits and four RBIs. Jamison Washington finished with two hits and three RBIs, while AJ Cardano drove in two runs.

Sparrows Point 5, Hereford 3: Sparrows Point scored two in the top of the eighth. Ethan Grau walked with the bases loaded and Mason Funkhouser followed with a sac-fly. Ryan Zickefoose and Sam Crowell also drove in runs in the win. The Bulls got RBIs from Liam Diehl, Nick Malchak and Evan Delibro.

Towson 3, Perry Hall 1: The Generals got a three-hitter from Jackson Huck with seven strikeouts. Marquise Harris and Asher Grotsky each drove in runs. Perry Hall got a pair of hits from AJ Mendoza.

North County 4, Glen Burnie 3: North County scored what turned out to be the winning run off a wild pitch in the top of the eighth. Tyler Cavey threw six innings for the Knights, striking out five while allowing two runs on three hits. Austin Carter had three hits to lead the offense.

Tennis

C. Milton Wright 6, Fallston 5: The Cougars got a win at third singles from Sara King and the doubles teams of Ryan Blair and Colby Resch, Natalie Tacone and Gabby Zebron, Lindsey Dettloff and Mehagn Perez, and Jack Price and Val Thomas.

