High school sports roundup (March 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, March 28, and from over the weekend.

Baseball

Southern 8, Easton 7: Churchill Bridgman struck out seven batters in five innings of work for Southern, earning the win Saturday. Thomas Martin and Michael Martin each had two hits for the Bulldogs, combining to drive in three runs. Colby Waters scored two runs for Southern.

John Carroll 6, St. Mary’s 5: Charles Thomas came up big on the mound for John Carroll on Saturday, throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings. Griffin Shirk produced for the Patriots at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Rocco Abindoor recorded two hits for the Saints.

Reservoir 9, Wilde Lake 2: Riley Galotta was efficient on the mound for the Gators on Saturday throwing 3⅔ hitless innings with six strikeouts. Nate Del Tufo and Jordan Peguese were each 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Nick Usher added a two-run double for Reservoir. For Wilde Lake, Xavier Gilliam picked up the Wildecats’ only hit.

Marriotts Ridge 15, Howard 5: The Mustangs’ offense was firing on cylinders Saturday, tallying 18 hits. Brady Fenlon, Trevor Grams and Chase Kamerman led Marriotts Ridge each with three hits, while Fenlon also stole three bases. The Mustangs had 14 stolen bases as a team. Griffin Rousell and Ben Cizek also tallied multiple hits in the victory. Chris Savage earned the victory throwing 4⅔ innings allowing nine hits and five runs with two strikeouts.

Perryville 11, Aberdeen 4: The Panthers improve to 3-0 with Saturday’s win. Mason Salisbury struck out nine in three innings on the mound. Leading Perryville offensively were Sophomore Cameron Kestner with a triple and three RBIs. TJ Adams drove in two runs.

Harford Tech 17, Severn 5: The Cobras pounded out 11 hits in Saturday’s victory. Josh Kanner doubled twice and drove in five runs for Harford Tech. Brady Reise went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Max Swart and Joe Kanner each had two hits with Swart driving in two and Joe Kanner one. Josh Morton pitched four innings and earned the win.

Softball

Marriotts Ridge 21, Oakland Mills 1: Kerri Lee led the Mustangs at the plate Saturday going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Lauren Tolle added two hits and three RBIs. Jasmine Kirkland and Brynne Mellady each finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Julia Kumor and Ashley Theimer each had two hits as Marriotts Ridge finished with 19 as a team. Saige Spittler was excellent in the circle pitching 3⅓ innings with five strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Boys lacrosse

Towson 12, Fallston 7: Lucas Hurlburt and Mike Estremsky each had two goals in Saturday’s loss for Towson. The Generals led 7-4 at halftime. In goal, Landon Mills made 12 saves for Fallston, while Aiden Dixon won 59% of faceoffs and recorded nine ground balls.

Marriotts Ridge 13, Wilde Lake 4: The Mustangs offense was efficient with eight different goal scorers in Saturday’s win led by Topher Kennedy, Charlie Burd and Ryan Kennan who each finished with a pair of goals. Mac Clevenger chipped in a goal and an assist, while Nate Flurry added a goal and Eric Bennett also had a goal and assist. Rowley Jackson finished with a hat-trick to lead Wilde Lake, while Evan Robinson added a goal and an assist.

Girls lacrosse

River Hill 21, Reservoir 7: Erine Devine was phenomenal for the Hawks both as a goal scorer and facilitator with nine points (6 six goals and 3 assists) in Saturday’s win. Claire Slade and Katelyn Sauritch each chipped in four goals, while Molly Maloney and Georgia Schwab each finished with two goals. Maloney and Erra Ferrer each added three assists. Kat Thayer scored two goals for Reservoir, while Alana Leak led the Gators with five points (three goals, two assists). Jackie Rowell and Alex Ripkin also scored for Reservoir.

Tennis

Pikesville 6, Parkville 3: Friday, Pikesville swept all four boys matches and mixed doubles, as well as winning one of the two girls singles matches. Parkville won both girls doubles matches.

Track and field

Dundalk’s boys bested seven other county schools at the Baltimore County Public Schools 3A/4A Divisional Opener at Dulaney. The Owls finished with 99 points defeating Dulaney (86), Towson (76), Catonsville (56), Parkville (47), Perry Hall (40), Woodlawn (37) and Kenwood (8).

Justin Forbes and Connor Suhre placed first and second in three different events — the 110 meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault.

Forbes teamed up with Javier Vincent, Peter Dent and Nyjeer Tirado to win the 4x100 by more than three seconds. Dundalk junior Chimdy Onoh won both the shot put and discus.

Dundalk got two school records in the girls meet. Junior Julia Beatty cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault, while sophomore Briana King led a trio of Dundalk girls to a 1-2-3 finish in the 300 hurdles.

Towson won the girls meet, followed by Dulaney and Perry Hall.

