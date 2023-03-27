High school sports roundup (March 27)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, March 27.

Baseball

Aberdeen 2, Perryville 1: Tyler Kenney pitched a complete game giving up one run on five hits with six strikeouts to earn the win. Both of the Eagles’ runs came in the fifth inning. The first was courtesy of a wild pitch scoring K.J. Miller. Jack Morrill then crossed the plate on an RBI groundout from Connor Sullivan.

Havre de Grace 10, Edgewood 0: Bryce Bauer and Mason Weller combined on the two-hit, five-inning shutout, with Bauer striking out seven in three hitless innings. He also drove in three runs offensively. Taylor Blevens and Dyllon Zachary-Nance also drove in runs.

North Harford 1, Patterson Mill 0: The game’s only run came in the bottom of the seventh, when John Manzari doubled in Sean Babiak. Wyatt Canapp and Andrew Robinson combined to throw a one-hitter. Canapp struck out nine in five innings. For Patterson Mill, Michael Hemelt struck out 13 in 4 ⅔ hitless innings.

Lansdowne 5, Western Tech 1: The Vikings broke open a tie game with four runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by a Derek Ervin two-run single. Kade Gregory, Evan Spisak and Matt McCartin also drove in runs. Logan Harkleroad threw a complete-game five-hitter with six strikeouts.

Softball

Francis Scott Key 13, Winters Mill 3: The Eagles spotted the Falcons three runs in the top of the first, but rallied back, scoring in all five innings including crossing the plate six times in the third. Jasmine Kline got the win in the circle, striking out 12 in five innings. She also hit a home run, doubled and drove in three runs. Lilly Reiter homered, tripled and had three RBIs. Kendall Jackman drove in two runs.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 20, Sparrows Point 6: Addison Harmel led all scorers with seven goals, followed by six more from Ava Lopano. Each recorded one assist in the win. Goalie Taylor Brown made three saves in net.

