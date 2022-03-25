High school sports roundup (March 25)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, March 25.

Girls lacrosse

Harford Tech 17, Rising Sun 2: The Cobras got four goals from Lauren Kunes and three each from Molly Re and Jordan Strang in the victory. Sofia Albi had two goals and two assists. Also for Harford Tech, Paige Stanley and Madison Partridge each scored twice and Eve Hamilton added a goal.

Glenelg Country 15, Severn 5: Zoe Stencil recorded a goal and an assist, while Emma Ripley, Ryan Dineen, Erin Hooper and Isabelle Leach each scored a goal in the Admirals loss to the Dragons. Casey Ulehla was credited with an assist and Cam Christie made 11 saves for Severn (2-2).

Century 22, Patterson Mill 1: Anna Hackett scored five goals and Lauren Hackett added four as 10 different Knights scored goals in the big win. Caroline Little had three goals and three assists for Century (2-0). Natalie Opatosky handed out five assists.

Bryn Mawr 16, Gerstell 6: In the loss, Kylie Redman led the Falcons with four goals. Freshman Sara Fenwick scored her first varsity goal and Olivia Sprinkle also scored.

Baseball

Towson 4, Sparrows Point 2: Tied at 2 in the bottom of the fifth, Tariq Talley drove in the go-ahead run, then later scored on a passed ball. Ryan Boice also hit a two-run single for the Generals. Talley also picked up the win in relief, throwing 2 ⅓ scoreless innings, striking out three.

Pikesville 10, Parkville 3: A four-run first inning lifted the Panthers. Noah Lichter had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Cam Barnes, Brian Wilder Jr. and Ronald Jenkins also drove in runs. Colby Mekiliesky struck out eight in four innings to get the win. Owen Evans had two hits and drove in a run for Parkville.

Hereford 12, Eastern Tech 2: Jake Coleman homered and drove in four runs to pace the Bulls. Drew Kinsey and Luke Orner each had three hits with Orner collecting a double, triple and two RBIs. Jack Kinsey threw five innings, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run on three hits.

Randallstown 6, Dundalk 4: The Rams (1-1) jumped out with three runs in the top of the first and held on for the win. Grant Mellerson had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two. Daniel Beverly also drove in a run. Mason Wingate drove in two runs for Dundalk (0-2).

Havre de Grace 21, Edgewood 3: The visiting Warriors scored 11 runs in the first inning and beat the Rams. Left-hander Frank Rogers went 2⅓ innings, gave up three runs on two hits and struck out five for the win. Taylor Blevins went 3-for-4 for the Warriors.

South Carroll 10, Frederick 0: Brayden Stutzman and Braden Cordrey combined on the three-hit shutout. Stutzman started and went five innings, striking out 10. Justin Abell doubled and drove in three to lead the offense. Also for South Carroll (2-0), Konner Bodmer drove in two with Logan Miller, Chris Durkin, Noah Strzelczyk and Evan Schwartz also driving in runs.

Softball

South Carroll 10, Frederick 2: The Cavaliers jumped out with four runs highlighted by a two-run home run from Haily Medrano. Hailey Wolfrey also homered and drove in two in the game. Sam Rice single, doubled, tripled and drove in two. Maddie Karns struck out seven in four innings to get the win in the circle. Ava Yockelson threw three one-hit innings in relief.

Bel Air 2, Perryville 0: Kyrsten Coppage threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. The Bobcats managed just three hits, but were helped out by four Perrysville errors.

Tennis

South River 8, Old Mill 1: Patrick Miller, Aiden Quiles, Katie Boetig and Esme Lehner all won their singles matches to lead the Seahawks to the victory over the Patriots. The doubles teams of Alex Phelps and Kieran Ung, Meera Rathod and Arusa Malik, Marissa McLean and Asha Barhat, as well as John Hooker and Caroline Finn all won in straight sets for South River. The duo of Yash Gulati and Garrett DiBenio won for Old Mill.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score including first and last names of the players.