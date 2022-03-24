High school sports roundup (March 24)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, March 24.

Softball

Manchester Valley 7, Dulaney 4: Makenna Deane struck out 13 getting the win for the Mavericks (1-1) Kasey Thomas hit a three-run home run to lead the offense. Alex Carroll doubled twice and drove in a run, while Brooke Sims singled, doubled and drove in a run. Caitlin Boden also had two hits for Manchester Valley.

Arundel 4, Mount de Sales 3: After giving up two runs in the first, Arundel tied it with two in the third and took the lead with two in the fourth. Bria Sewell doubled and drove in three runs in the game. Kathryn Wisor got the win in the circle throwing a complete game with six strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Fallston 15, Urbana 4: Juliana Williams, Delaney Nicolaus and Ava Lambros each scored three goals to lead the visiting Cougars (1-0) over the Hawks.

Edgewood 12, Dundalk 3: Phoebe Calero scored four goals and Emily McElroy had three goals to lead the visiting Rams over the Owls.

Boys lacrosse

Bel Air 8, Aberdeen 7: Bel Air trailed 6-2 at halftime before rallying for the win. Devin Trzeciak scored five goals for Bel Air, while Dylan Foughty, Ashton Grewe and Jack Henry also scored.

