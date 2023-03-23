High school sports roundup (March 23)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, March 23.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 19, Aberdeen 4: Addison Harmel, Ava Lopano and Rylie Madsen each scored four goals for the second straight game as the Huskies beat the Eagles. Madeline Tunney had a goal and four assists. Hannah Kries and Caitlin Welker each scored twice. Taylor Brown made six saves. Jenna Stevens scored all four Aberdeen goals.

Fallston 9, Urbana 8: Sydney Grafton and Ava Lambros each scored three goals as the Cougars edged Urbana to move to 2-0 on the season. Natalie Schromsky and Ally Schromsky also added goals.

Garrison Forest 12, Gerstell 7: Keeley Ballard and Liv Sprinkle each scored two goals in the Falcons’ loss. Sara Fenwick had a goal and two assists. Carter Eberle and Kirsten Clarius also scored. Reilly Sullivan and Maggie Kennedy each caused three turnovers on the defensive end.

Softball

Hereford 12, Patapsco 2: The Bulls scored four in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull away. A McCafferey doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs. A Wegerzyn and L Clement each added two RBIs. T Roberts got the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts.

Eastern Tech 5, Catonsville 2: The Mavericks broke open a tie game with four runs in the top of the sixth. Sydney Weaver had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Mavericks. Kara Smith tripled, singled and drove in a run. May Dyer also had an RBI.

Dulaney 6, Franklin 5: The visiting Lions improved to 2-0 and the Indians fell to 0-2.

McDonogh 11, Winters Mill 1: MacKenzi Preston (3-for-4) had a double and two RBIs to lead the visiting Eagles over the Falcons. McDonogh took a 5-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Winner Neera Gandhi worked five innings, gave up five hits, one run and struck out nine.

Northeast 5, Crofton 3: Winner Presley McGinty went seven innings, gave up three runs on six hits and struck out nine to lead the visiting Eagles (2-0) over the Cardinals (1-1). McGinty also had two hits and two RBIs. Taylor Castle also drove in a run.

Baseball

Harford Tech 6, Bel Air 2: Dylan Unger went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases to lead the host Cobras over the Bobcats. C.J. Scism worked seven innings, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four for the win.

Dundalk 13, Lansdowne 6: Tied at 5 after four innings, the Owls erupted for eight fifth-inning runs. Coreem Wright had three RBIs, while Mason Wingate, Michael Baez and Ja Bonner all drove in two.

Carver A&T 16, Milford Mill 6: Carver was led by freshman Pitcher Trevor Schinerl who earned his first varsity win. Carver moves to 2-0 on the season.

Dulaney 13, Hereford 3: The Lions scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back. Lead-off hitter Thomas Mezzullo singled, doubled and drove in four runs. Matt Dow and Matt Carr each drove in two. Maddox Helme went 4-for-5 with a triple.

Boys’ Latin 9, Gerstell 3: The host Lakers improved to 2-2, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference and the Falcons fell to 1-1, 0-1.

Tennis

Towson 6, Eastern Tech 3: The Generals moved to 2-0. Kevin Xie and James Toms won the top two boys singles matches, each by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

