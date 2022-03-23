High school sports roundup (March 23)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, March 23

Softball

Bel Air 8, Bohemia Manor 1: Ellora Edquist homered and drove in two runs to lead the Bobcats. Jadyn Betters and Tara Trzeciak also drove in runs. Sofia Gallahue struck out five in five innings of work in the circle to earn the win.

Baseball

Perryville 7, Edgewood 4: The visiting Rams took a 3-0 lead before falling to the Panthers.

Girls lacrosse

Broadneck 15, Marriotts Ridge 6: Midfielder Maisy Clevenger led the Mustangs with four goals, while senior Caroline Albert added a goal. Both Annika Huelskamp and Sofie Bender tallied assists as Grace Hejeebu finished with six saves for Marriotts Ridge.

North Harford 16, Rising Sun 1: Claire McMahon had three goals and three assists and Kendall Fortune had three goals to lead the host Hawks over the Tigers. North Harford led 11-0 in the first half.

Boys lacrosse

Boys’ Latin 9, Culver Academy (Ind.) 8: Nicky Brown broke a 7-7 tie with 8:34 left in the game and Brayden Garland gave the defending Maryland Intercollegiate Athletic Association A Conference champions as extra cushion as the Lakers (4-1) held off the Eagles (0-1) to win. Dom Pietramala had a natural hat trick, including two goals scored over the final 10.5 seconds of the first half.

Severn 10, Penn Charter (Pa.) 9: The visiting Admirals (3-1) outscored the Quakers (0-1), 4-2, in the fourth quarter to win at Perrott Field. The game was tied 6-6 with 2:40 left in the third quarter before Penn Charter took a 7-6 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Gilman 13, Everest Academy (Canada) 7: The host Greyhounds (4-3) opened with a 3-0 run and beat Everest (0-2).

