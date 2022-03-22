High school sports roundup (March 22)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, March 22.

Boys lacrosse

Bel Air 14, Perry Hall 4: Bel Air built an 8-1 halftime lead and cruised to victory. Devin Trzeciak led Bel Air with four goals. Dylan Foughty scored twice, while Connor Mace, Manny Lucas, Tyler Davis, Ashton Grewe, Jack Henry, Cannon Mace, Nic Sorrells and Grant Smith also scored.

Girls lacrosse

Bel Air 11, Perry Hall 6: Raegan King scored three goals to lead Bel Air to the win. Logan Cook, Madigan King and Paige Feick scored twice for the Bobcats. Ashley Yingling and Faith Moen also scored goals. Feick led with three assists. For Perry Hall, Kiley Kurcoba and Skylar Hovatter each scored twice, while Haley Ford made 17 saves.

Francis Scott Key 18, Smithsburg 3: Drew Watkins and Bailey Marron each scored four goals for the Eagles. Sophia Launchi scored three and assisted on another. Hunter Kalin added two goals for FSK. Watkins secured nine draw controls and Kalin had five.

Manchester Valley 20, Franklin 0: Emma Penczek and Erin Herrold each scored five goals in the Mavericks’ win on Monday. Casey Meredith added four goals and Natalie Burmesiter scored two. Halee Bittinger, Madison Fisher, Sarah Brisson and Aubrey Chopper also had goals. Fisher and Brisson both delivered four assists.

Baseball

Southern 11, Meade 0: Churchill Bridgman struck out 10 in four hitless innings to pace the Bulldogs. Quinn Waters had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, James Hruz also delivered a pair of hits, Justin Knapp had a double and scored three times, while Nolan Spring drove in two runs for Southern. Aiden Barbour had Meade’s only hit of the game.

Crofton 8, Glen Burnie 7: Ian Lenkart delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of seventh to break a 6-6 tie, guiding the Cardinals to their first victory in program history. Alex Craig went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and pitched two innings in relief to earn the win. Caleb Hartwell and Colby James had three hits apiece and Alan Fangman pitched five innings, allowing no earned runs for the Gophers.

Key 13, Concordia Prep 3: Armand Ortiz went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs, while Colin MacNabb went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, as the Obezags defeated the reigning C Conference champion Saints in six innings. Chris Williams finished with a home run and two RBIs, Ortiz threw five innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs. Will Dowton struck out two in one scoreless inning for Key.

AACS 4, Severn 3: Caleb Gentry and Christian Proulx each had three hits, while Ryan Jones went the distance to earn the win as the Eagles nipped the Admirals. Ben Campion and Tommy Castleberry led the way with a pair of hits for Severn.

St. Mary’s 4, McDonogh 3: The Saints built a 4-0 lead after three innings then held off a late McDonogh rally. Jon Madden and Brennan Moran drove in runs for St. Mary’s.

North County 25, Thomas Stone 0: Kyle Lowman (3-for-4) had three RBIs and Thor Hildebrand and Cole Petraska each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the host Knights in a shutout over the Cougars. Donnie White three a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Havre de Grace 10, North Harford 9: Logan Ward singled on a 1-2 count to score the winning run in the eighth inning for the visiting Warriors. Havre de Grace built a four-run lead in the sixth inning and held off a late rally by the Hawks.

Northeast 9, Westminster 6: Brady Blackmer delivered three base hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Will Ward had a double and drove in two as the Eagles used a four-run fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead, a hole the Owls couldn’t crawl out of. Jack Schreiber added a double and two RBIs, Paul Moger recorded two hits and drove in a pair, LJ Drummond registered a pair of hits, including a double, for Northeast. Will Mollman homered and drove in three for the Owls (0-2). Peyton Gooding had three hits and drove in two.

Catoctin 9, Liberty 5: The Lions (1-1) scored two runs in each the first and second innings, but Catoctin took over with a six-run bottom of the second. Ryan Smith, Anthony Zombro, Nathan Martin, Dominic DiBlasi and Matt Becker all had RBIs for Liberty.

Softball

South River 8, Severna Park 5: Courtney Little had a home run and drove in three runs and Erin Tebbe drove in a pair with two hits, including a double, to lead the Seahawks past the Falcons. Rose Riley added a double and a single with an RBI, Gracelyn Solarz had two hits, including a double and winning pitcher CJ Harris provided a hit and an RBI for South River (1-1).

Livi Driver belted a home run and drove in three runs, Sally Trent produced two hits, including a double and batted in a pair and Savannah Drummond doubled and singled for Severna Park (1-1).

Chesapeake 14, Old Mill 0: Kendall Thomas tossed a one-hitter, allowing two walks and striking out five, while Alana Watts went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI, as the Cougars started the new era under coach Brittany Owen with a six-inning victory over the Patriots. Allison Pollack went 3-for-4 with home run and Sydney Reeves added a solo home run in her only official plate appearance for Chesapeake.

Liberty 9, Franklin 4: Tied at 3 going into extra innings, Liberty erupted for six runs in the top of the eighth. Leyla Hoffman hit a two-run home run to highlight the rally. Angelina Harbert and Natalie Crane also drove in runs for the Lions (1-1). Lilah McCain and Sarah Hart combined in the circle for a five-hitter, each struck out five. Hart threw the final three innings for the win. For Franklin, Angelica Gurevich had three hits and an RBI.

Tennis

Old Mill 6, Glen Burnie 3: Ryan Williams won at No. 1 singles in boys action, Ashley Chen did the same at girls No. 1 singles, while both pairs of boys doubles teams were victorious as the Patriots defeated the Gophers. The Old Mill mixed doubles team also won. Robert Barnett and Ashley Jenkins won in No. 2 doubles and the No. 2 girls doubles team was triumphant for Glen Burnie.

Carver 9, Kenwood 0: The Wildcats were led by first singles players James Robeson and Anna Yuditsky getting wins. Robeson won his match 6-0, 6-0, while Yuditsky won her match 6-0, 6-1.

