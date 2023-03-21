High school sports roundup (March 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, March 21.

Girls lacrosse

Eastern Tech 14, Aberdeen 4: Abby Schwartz had two goals and three assists to lead the Mavericks. Keira Choi finished with two goals and two assists. Ashley Kyle, Jenna Appler and Chelsea Lee also scored two. Fay Tien, Lily Jones, Emily Reese and Cayden Wilson also scored. Jo Bruning made four saves in goal.

Century 16, Catonsville 4: Jane Brewer and Delaney Sandbank each recorded eight points. Brewer had four goals and four assists, while Sandbank had two goals and six assists. Marley Carfine added three goals.

Baseball

Patterson Mill 8, Aberdeen 2: Aiden Myers had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Huskies to the season-opening win. Tre McInnes also doubled in two runs. Ethan Shertzer threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.

Hereford 3, Towson 0: Liam Diehl and Andrew Larkin combined on a one-hitter. Diehl tossed the first six innings, striking out seven. The Bulls scored three in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by Willie DeSantis’ two-run triple.

Lansdowne 13, Loch Raven 1: Matt O’Donnell doubled twice, singled and drove in seven runs in the Vikings’ win. Kade Gregory and Derek Ervin had two-hit days. Ervin, Justen Harmon and Justin White drove in runs. Logan Harkleroad struck out seven in five innings while picking up the win on the mound.

Carver A&T 13, Chesapeake-BC 1: Kai Hammond pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing one hit while striking out nine. The offense was led by Noah Parcover with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Liam Battaglia had a clutch two-out RBI single in the first inning.

Softball

Fallston 6, Elkton 0: Maddy Burns threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Cougars. Sara Frist led the offense with three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Trisha Armstrong also drove in two. Abby Marmen and Grace Clark each singled and doubled.

Tennis

Pikesville 9, Dundalk 0: Pikesville got singles wins from Julia Jeffrey, Sydni Glick, Zac Beselman and Allan Ryan. Doubles wins came from the teams of Nozima Olimjonoug and Avina Klopouh, Olivia Robbins and Hannah Kean, Liran Via and Issac Benjamin and Blade Diallow and Josh Tovera.

